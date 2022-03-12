Letters, March 12-15: We, not corporations, should control our town





We, not corporations, should control our town

It was with great dismay and consternation that I read Councilman Doilney’s comments regarding the effects of tourism on our community. Park City was not built to be a ski town or a tourism destination as he claims. Those industries came about to sustain our citizens at the demise of silver mining. The priority of the city was then, and still should be, for the benefit of its full-time residents.

The resort industry and its supporting businesses that once were locally owned and provided a livelihood for our citizens have been taken over by out-of-state corporations to draw customers, in increasing numbers, for the benefit of their shareholders. The growth that we’ve experienced does not benefit locals at the same proportion as the corporations. We need to strike a balance between resident lifestyle and corporate desire for growth with bias favoring the people.

If those corporations want to exploit Park City’s history, charm and quiet mountain lifestyle to draw their customers, then they should have to accommodate our town, not the other way around. The corporations have a responsibility to reduce traffic, congestion and minimize their impact on our town.

These corporations have visions of expansion on a huge scale that will transform our town for the worse if not carefully managed by the citizens. None of their plans should be accepted upon grandfathered permits granted to long-gone landowners. Those plans were approved more than a generation ago, in the vacuum of what Park City was then. The town has changed, times have changed and, in the context of decades of development, they are no longer appropriate for our town.

This is our town and we the citizens get to make the decisions on how it is run. We are having a discussion among ourselves. For Mr. Doilney to discount his constituents’ input as “rhetoric” and “complaining” is tone-deaf and contrary to his responsibilities as a public servant. The citizenry demands responsive leadership. We had this discussion last year and the voters spoke their opinions loud and clear. Evidently, not everyone was paying attention.

Alex Cimos

Solamere

*****

Deer Valley proposal is concerning

I am a member of the Solamere HOA Board of Directors who is concerned, as my neighbors are, about the congestion and other bad consequences for our communities of the Deer Valley Resort/Alterra Mountain Company Snow Park expansion. I am particularly concerned by Deer Valley’s plan to route all non-transit traffic to the resort by the longer route along Deer Valley Drive North.

That route is expected to be traffic-choked during peak traffic hours. That congestion will be tremendously difficult for all of the folks whose homes are reached by Deer Valley Drive North. I am also concerned for the safety of all residents of lower Deer Valley because the Park City Fire District station for all lower Deer Valley is on this traffic-clogged route. In addition, Deer Valley Drive North is the long way to get to Snow Park, so the proposed traffic route will increase fuel consumption and emissions.

Park City should require Deer Valley/Alterra to do more to mitigate the effects of its planned expansion. It is just not right for one member of the community — Deer Valley, in this case — to increase the burdens on the others. We all need to try to accommodate our neighbors. Deer Valley should undertake designs and methods that will effectively limit burdens its operations cause, like traffic and pollution. Doing so costs more, of course. Park City can require Deer Valley/Alterra to make that increased investment for several reasons. The most obvious one is that the Snow Park expansion cannot proceed as planned unless Park City agrees to abandon to Deer Valley a city-owned road running in front of the Snow Park Lodge. The city should require Deer Valley/Alterra to make the required investment to deal with the safety concerns, traffic and pollution its plans for the Snow Park area will impose on residents of Park City. And voters should pay attention to how effectively the City Council does so.

Mark Wawro

Solamere

*****

What does Mike Lee believe?

It was recently revealed that the senior senator from Utah, Mike Lee, was having conversations with notorious lawyer John Eastman around the time Eastman was plotting to overturn the presidential election result. I think we all deserve to know the nature of those conversations and whether or not Sen. Lee believes that the vice president has the unilateral authority to cast aside valid electoral college certifications from the states in order to declare his preferred candidate the winner. Or, to put it another way, if Sen. Lee felt that Vice President Pence could do that, what about Al Gore in 2000? Could Gore have unilaterally decided to cast aside the electoral votes of Florida and declare himself president?

Micah Kagan

Kamas

*****

Stand with North Summit firefighters

Almost nine years ago I turned 20 and against the advice of my mother, I decided to become a volunteer firefighter for the North Summit Fire District.

Sadly, the Administrative Control Board (ACB) recently shut down North Summit Fire over allegations of “insubordination, and dereliction of duties.”

There has been tension between the Summit County EMS manager (under Park City Fire) Michelle Anderson and North Summit Fire for many years. That tension has exploded now that Michelle Anderson is also the chair of the ACB over North Summit Fire. This has created an obvious conflict of interest and a concentration of power over North Summit Fire. Anderson created an environment in which firefighters were not able to respond to calls and she blamed it on them.

I should add that Anderson is a woman I have worked closely with, and I cherish that time I called her a friend. There are people walking around in Coalville today that wouldn’t be alive without our teamwork. However, her actions show she is unfit to serve on the ACB.

I challenge anyone who reads this to ask yourself what kind of person becomes a volunteer firefighter. Keep in mind the horrible things they will see during their years of service: death, dismemberment, trauma and destruction. They will risk their lives. Individuals join volunteer fire services for many reasons, but I assure you they always stem from a place of selflessness and service. Firefighters deserve to be heard and trusted. Put yourself in their shoes and ask yourself what’s right.

I stand with North Summit firefighters.

Alex Hughston

Coalville

*****

Finished with PCMR

I am done with Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain Resort. I, like many of us, have endured this ski season at PCMR with anxiety and significant frustration. My experiences this past weekend, however, put me over the top and I simply give up.

I have put up with the lack of parking unless you arrive before sunrise. I have put up with the very long lift lines and crowds. I have put up with the marginal and limited grooming.

But this past week broke me. I arrived at the Canyons Village parking lot at 8:15 and was only able to nab a spot in the back of the very large lot. We exited the Cabriolet at 8:40 to find the gondola on mechanical hold. No one was allowed in the corral since it was unclear when the gondola might be operative. The line to the Orange Bubble was already beyond the ticket kiosk and was barely moving. It took over an hour to get up on the mountain. No staff person seemed in charge or attempted to direct or manage the chaotic situation. It was a free for all.

Multiple lifts were still closed, which at this point in the season is inexcusable. We found our way to the Iron Mountain Express lift, only to find the entire area closed to skiing.

How can you deny avid skiers and paying customers access to some of the best terrain after the first good snow dump of the calendar year?

We then took the Quicksilver Gondola and were once again disappointed to see that Blaise’s Run and all other runs from the midway station were closed to skiing.

Perhaps other resorts like Snowbasin and Sun Valley see the writing on the wall and have jumped ship from the Epic Pass to the Ikon Pass for next year. Hopefully better management with another company, focusing on the skier experience and not just the financial bottom line for their shareholders will be a better option for next year.

Until then, we’re a Deer Valley family and are looking forward to trips to the Cottonwoods.

Mark Goldfarb

Park Meadows

*****

Don’t let Deer Valley cut off loop access

We are writing to urge the public to help save the Deer Valley Loop and preserve the access on both sides as a benefit to the taxpayers — this is city property and should remain so. Having owned our property (off the Deer Valley Loop) for almost 17 years, we’ve enjoyed walking and biking the loop in the summer, as well as the ease of access the loop provides when dropping off and picking up family members at the resort in the winter. We feel it would be highly unfair to taxpayers for Alterra Mountain Company to receive this valuable land for its use, essentially cutting off full access to the loop and creating two dead-ends.

Allowing Alterra to close off the loop will put significantly more traffic on Deer Valley Drive East (the proposed “drop off” side), creating a bottleneck during the ski season and again when the resort hosts its summer concert series. Sadly, this will become a less pedestrian-and-bicycle-friendly area for those wishing to enjoy the relative peace and beauty of this outdoor space. Deer Valley Drive East has already experienced increased traffic, with St. Regis using the entrance to Deer Crest for much of its traffic. It would be equally unfair to owners on the west side if that were the proposed “drop off” zone.

Access to the entire Deer Valley Drive loop must be maintained as initially planned and intended. There is no sufficient justification to transfer this valuable property (which Deer Valley already uses for free) to Alterra for their proposed purposes, thus creating a busier and less-functional traffic flow for residents, homeowners and visitors.

Liza Starr

Deer Valley

*****

Beat developers at their own game

Eliminate the transit hub in Kimball Junction! Reduce the number of bus lines going through that intersection to less than four to remove it from the new legislation.

Summit County needs a temporary shelter for our homeless and those in crisis. The transit building is perfect for that. It already gets regular use by those in need of warming in the winter, or cooling in the summer. You just need to put a wall to make rooms for people in crisis.

With the new legislation, does it open the PCMR base to the HRTZ rules?

Since people don’t ride the buses anyway, why not use microtransit all over the entire city and county, thereby eliminating transit hubs and bus lines?

Let’s beat developers at their own game and directed legislation.

Leslie Masters

Trailside