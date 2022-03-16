Letters, March 16-18: This is what PCMR and Vail Resorts won’t tell you





What PCMR won’t tell you

Over the last few months, I have seen a barrage of complaints about Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain Resort from our local community on social media.

What PCMR won’t tell you is:

Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise Foundation gives 900 students per year — from Park City, Wasatch, South Summit and North Summit School Districts — the opportunity to take affordable ski and snowboard lessons through the Youth Sports Alliance’s (YSA) Get Out & Play program and SOS Outreach. 500 of these children live in families making up to 50% of the area median income or for a family of four their annual salary is $55,000 or less.

They also won’t tell you they provided seed money and ongoing support for the after-school program geared toward tweens and teens, YSA’s ACTiV8 program. Since 2015, more than 1,000 students have participated in after-school activities, learning to sail, cook, mountain bike and more.

The community may not know that during the Parleys Fire last August, employees and their families who were evacuated from their homes were offered free housing at their facilities.

More than 30 local nonprofits benefit from funding and in-kind support from Epic Promise — including volunteer night with the Christian Center, teaching cooking classes with EATS, planting 800 trees with Swaner reserve, supporting suicide prevention and awareness programs. They provide support to the National Ability Center, People’s Health Clinic and Habitat for Humanity among others.

A few years ago I attended an evening with Epic Promise and I learned about their employee emergency relief grants that will help struggling employees who are experiencing a critical, unexpected event that addresses emergency expenses an employee is unable to pay. Through the Epic Promise Foundation they provide college scholarship opportunities for employees and their dependents.

I love our local resorts and I want to bring awareness of all the good PCMR and Vail Resorts brings to our community. I, for one, feel lucky that I can afford a season pass and get to ski and snowboard (depending on powder) the biggest mountain resort in North America. I am grateful to be able to utilize the free local transport to get there and the family memories I have made.

Heather Sims

Snyderville Basin

*****

Serious concerns about project

We live in lower Deer Valley in the Pinnacle Development. Our townhome is magnificent and has unbelievable views of Deer Valley and the mountains. It is so peaceful and quiet, hence the reason we bought in this location. We absolutely love living in Deer Valley. We support the Snow Park expansion/renovation project but we have serious concerns about some of the proposed changes in the traffic patterns on Deer Valley Drive.

We are skiers, cyclists and walkers/hikers. We love our evening walks around the Deer Valley Drive, and very often we cycle around and by Snow Park. The dead ends proposed are completely unnecessary and will definitely change the traffic pattern and unique features of Deer Valley Resort. One of the selling points of Deer Valley is the convenience of dropping guests off right in front of the resort. I’m highly opposed to most of the traffic being diverted to the Deer Valley East Drive! There are far more homes in this area that would be impacted than having the traffic flow on Deer Valley West. It will create traffic and noise constantly for us living in Pinnacle and for all the residents of Deer Crest, Solamere, etc.

Regarding time of construction: As I look at the valley and the area of construction, it makes complete sense to have all construction traffic flow up Deer Valley West and then directly into the parking lots where the construction will take place versus diverting around to Dear Valley East. Again, far more residents will be impacted going on Deer Valley East.

I truly hope as the Park City Planning Commission and the Park City Council meet on March 15 that they will carefully consider the long-term consequences of their decisions and recommendations. I have great admiration for the passion of the citizens in Deer Valley and Park City as a whole. We, the residents, are what makes this area so special and we are fighting to keep it unique, yet allowing for Snow Park to expand in a careful and respectful way.

Sally Robertson

Deer Valley

*****

Nip Deer Valley project before it’s too late

As if the development all over Park City in general weren’t heinous enough, here comes another bulldozer development company helping themselves to even more of what has made Deer Valley beautiful and unique and understated to benefit themselves (Alterra Mountain Company). While I remain opposed to the development of the Deer Valley parking lots in general, I understand the rights dating back to inception. This is just another greedy land grab. Many of us who have skied Deer Valley since the ’80s and have been fortunate enough in life to have been able to purchase a home perhaps decades later have now fallen prey to yet another monster corporation with no regard for history, skiers, homeowners or anyone other than their own deep pockets.

I, like many other residents of the area, implore City Hall to nip this entitled and site-altering project before it’s too late.

Orly Grace Frank

Deer Valley

*****

Park City remains a fine place to live

Thank you to Matthew Lindon for a breath of fresh air, some humor and some needed fact checking, for me at least. I’ve been looking for where to move and dear readers of this newspaper, Park City is a damn fine place to live and move and have our being. Of course we have challenges. Of course it isn’t like it was when I moved here 24 years ago, but wow, compared to many places I have visited these last six months, it is the best. So no more complaining. Here’s to “evolving and changing” in the best ways possible, all the while keeping humor and humility part of the equation and honestly, gratefulness, too, as we move forward.

Jeffrey Louden

Jeremy Ranch

*****

Fly flag of support for Ukraine

While driving back up to Old Town we passed the Barn and I realized that it would be a wonderful place to put up the Ukraine flag to show our city’s support of its people.

I drive around town and see absolutely nothing. Other cities around the world have all done something to show their sadness and frustration to see an independent country being destroyed. I realize that many homes here are empty most of the time, but there are locals who I know have had private fundraisers to try and help these people so why can’t the city do something too? Having relatives in Poland, I can’t comprehend what I would do and feel if Putin destroyed this country, too, which has been done many times in the past.

Let’s do something besides fighting internal issues! Let’s be global. Put up the flag!

Jo Janger

Thaynes

*****

Preserve the Deer Valley Drive loop

I have been a part-time resident of Park City for the last 22 years, five of which were in the Pinnacle and 18 years in the Oaks where I built my dream house and where I will live full time upon retirement. I ski exclusively at Deer Valley via Snow Park and also attend summer concerts.

It should be plainly obvious to anyone familiar with our area that cutting off Deer Valley Drive South after Royal Street will be a disaster for traffic flow. It is critical to maintain Deer Valley Drive South and North as a continuous loop rather than pushing all the traffic to Deer Valley Drive North as the latter will create a quagmire of traffic, making it not only difficult for anyone going to the ski resort but also near impossible at times for residents to exit the Solamere development. A further concern is how this project would adversely impact traffic flow when Marsac Avenue is closed due to winter weather conditions.

Furthermore the Alterra Mountain Company project should continue to allow drop-off and pick-up of skiers so we’re not forced to park and walk a long distance. My wife often drives me to and from the ski resort and many skiers use Uber and Lyft and store their skis overnight at the resort.

Lastly, the loop around Snow Park is a wonderful and safe place to bike in the summer months and closing off the road effectively takes this away.

Please do not approve the Alterra plans to close off the loop road around Snow Park.

William Harwin

Solamere

*****

Simple solution to self-absorbed problem

To the self-absorbed skier who feels his favorite runs should be maintained for his sole enjoyment and does not want to be anywhere near the “hoi polloi” on the slopes, I have a simple solution: Don’t renew your ski pass which (aside from a few blackout dates) affords you countless opportunities to ski at a great resort. No one will miss you.

Sincerely,

A member of the hoi polloi.

Bruce Rehberger

Buffalo Grove, Illinois

*****

A pedantic clarification

In reference to Liza Starr’s letter this last weekend, I heartily agree with her comments, but I believe there needs to be some clarification for readers and decision makers. She refers to “Deer Valley Loop” but is referring to Deer Valley Drive North, Deer Valley Drive East and Deer Valley Drive South. These three encircle the Snow Park parking lots, the Deer Valley Ponds and provide access to the St. Regis and the Snow Park base.

The reason for my pedantic clarification is that there is an actual Deer Valley Loop, and it is fraught with its own issues. Deer Valley Loop exits onto Deer Valley Drive 100 yards east of the Old Town roundabout and a quarter mile from the roundabout via Rossie Hill Drive.

When traffic is heavy to and from the Snow Park base, residents need to be quite aggressive to get out into the flow of traffic, often blocking a lane with their vehicle in order to merge into the flow. Locals understand and normally will stop and offer a friendly wave while they patiently watch you maneuver into a gap in the traffic. Those with out-of-state plates tend to greet the maneuver with a blast of the horn and/or a not so friendly gesture.

And when the traffic gets extremely heavy, such as after a concert, then the only way to get onto Deer Valley Drive is by ambulance!

Any increase in the traffic from the Old Town roundabout to the Snow Park base area will only exacerbate the existing traffic safety issues.

Whatever decisions are made concerning the expansion of the Snow Park base, the amount of traffic on Deer Valley Drive cannot and must not be more than current levels and ideally be reduced.

Bill Tink

Deer Valley

*****

Alterra proposal would impact residents

On behalf of myself and my family we are greatly opposed to vacating the access to the Deer Valley loop.

We own a home right on Deer Valley Drive North with a beautiful view of Snow Park Lodge, and it would greatly impact us functionally and financially. We rent our home throughout the year and it would impact us tremendously.

The potential roadway vacation has never been part of any of the approved plans. Deer Valley is valuable real estate.

They can easily build their base village without it. What Alterra Mountain Company is proposing will significantly change traffic flows directing most of the traffic to Deer Valley Drive North/East. There will also be a much smaller drop-off area. A unique feature of Deer Valley is being able to drop off people directly at the base. There appears to be no concern from Alterra for the residents or even the day skiers visiting the resort.

We love that we are able to drop off family members at the base. We like walking and biking around the Deer Valley loop.

What about emergency access to the base if Alterra creates two dead-end roads?

It would not be fair for Alterra to receive this valuable land rather than maintaining it as city property to benefit the taxpayers.

Tamara Larsen

Deer Valley