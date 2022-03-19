Letters, March 19-22: Bill to make daylight saving time permanent would have dark consequences during ski season





Sunlight bill would have dark consequences

On March 15 the U.S. Senate passed, by unanimous consent, the Sunlight Protection Act, which, if it passes the House and is signed into law by President Biden, would make daylight saving time permanent. Now, we all can agree that changing our clocks twice per year is a hassle, but did the senators even think about their constituents when the bill came up? Under the Lee-Romney plan, the latest sunrise in winter in Salt Lake City would be 8:51 a.m. Just let that sink in. What would that mean for our winter tourism industry? Well, ski resorts would have to dramatically push back their operating hours. Instead of the lifts spinning at 8:30 or 9, 11 a.m. would seem like the earliest feasible opening. And if you think crowds are bad getting on lifts for first chair at 9, just imagine what giving tourists and locals alike an extra two hours to get ready would be like! Disaster! Our elected representatives should be looking our for the best interests of their constituents. While this bill may be good for states located either in the south or in eastern portions of time zones, it is not in the best interest of Utahns. I wish the senators had done a little more due diligence before giving their consent to such a disastrous bill.

Micah Kagan

Kamas

*****

Do the right thing, Park City

On Tuesday night, during the joint Park City Council and Planning Commission meeting to discuss the Deer Valley Drive traffic proposal, a Zoom participant asked a simple question: If the council votes to vacate the Deer Valley Drives to Alterra Mountain Company, does this mean Alterra just takes public roads for their own use?

Mayor Nann Worel responded: yes.

How in the world can a private, very successful company even attempt to claim a public road for its use; not for the public good, and to the detriment of Deer Valley residents?

It is stunning to me that, with all the space available in the parking lots below Snow Park Lodge, there isn’t enough space for Alterra to develop its dream facility within those boundaries.

Please, City Council, do the right thing.

Beth Souther

Deer Valley

*****

Bill subverts Summit County government

I am shocked and dismayed by the legislation that will affect Kimball Junction and that was passed by underhanded means. The bill was moved through and passed at the end of session, in eight days, without any opportunity for input from voters. The tactics of the lobbyists were like a well-run covert operation to ambush county councilors and Summit County voters.

The voters spoke at meetings with county officials about the Dakota Pacific proposal for the Tech Center site. Almost all were against the project.

Dakota Pacific had said it would go back and redesign the project so it would have more value to the community, and to gain support. Like a sly, dejected child they went behind everyone’s backs to the next authority, state legislators.

This project is important to the county and Park City.

It will overtax county services, create a greater need for more schools, police, fire services and much more traffic congestion on already overwhelmed roads going into Park City.

This project was overwhelmingly opposed by Summit County residents. Equally important is the overstepping of local governmental authority by state legislators and highly paid lobbyists. They have trampled on the rights of residents and governments alike.

Watch out Park City: Developers now have a new weapon, a way around you to gain approvals for other projects.This is only the beginning.

I urge all of you to contact the Governor’s Office and ask him to veto the this bill. If he has already signed it, ask him to call a special session about the affordable housing crisis and repeal of this bill.

This bill and the way it was passed is just wrong and un-American.

Norman Schwartz

Park City