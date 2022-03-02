Letters, March 2-4: Our community needs a comprehensive strategy for water and traffic





Bring some sanity to the situation

I am a long-term full-time resident of lower Deer Valley. Similar to many “Parkites,” I worry about our already dire traffic situation and multi-year unrelenting drought. The proposed development of Snow Park Village in the Snow Park parking lots promises to exacerbate both of these challenges. Forecasted traffic impact — a net increase of 1,000 cars per day while eliminating the existing continuous flow of vehicles. As it relates to water consumption, there is no estimate. Are you serious?

As we all know, there are multiple proposed large-scale development projects in the greater Park City/Summit County area. To my knowledge there is no integrated strategy addressing both traffic and water concerns. These are complicated issues requiring the collaboration of Park City, Summit County and UDOT. We are overdue to “put the brakes” on such projects until the formulation of viable transportation and water management plans. Perhaps our new mayor and the revamped City Council can take the initiative to bring some sanity to this situation? The future of our community depends on it.

David Nicholas

Lower Deer Valley

*****

Plan for Deer Valley base needs adjustments

My family has had a home in lower Deer Valley for nearly 30 years. Among all of our fantastic amenities, there is only one complaint that prevails: Traffic! Now it appears, that in a genuine effort to update and enhance Snow Park and the lower Deer Valley area, there has been a potentially catastrophic omission in the design of the overall plan: an updated analysis of data describing requirements for access, safety and convenience to the facilities. This not only hugely impacts residents, but also employees, skiers, hikers and everyone else traveling by car, bus, bike or on foot.

From what I have learned, Deer Valley planned for and applied to the city for approval of this project in the late ’70s. As many years have passed and the ownership of Deer Valley has moved to Alterra Mountain Company, it seems naive and dangerous to proceed with the proposal with no variances from the original plans being requested. Where is the updated traffic data? Where is the residential input?

Looking at the proposed circulation pattern for traffic management, the Alterra plan seems to destroy a bus system that runs very well today and replace it with one that is questionable and does not protect the neighborhoods. Currently, buses run both ways, picking up and discharging passengers around the circle, stopping within 100 feet of the proposed new Carpenter Lift loading station. The Alterra proposal drops them off at the opposite end of the proposed garage facility, forcing them to walk past the new village restaurants and shops.

Many of the Alterra ideas are promising for the area, especially for tourism. But these improvements cannot be at the expense of taxpaying residents, nor can they exacerbate the huge problems we already have with our traffic situation. Tourists will not come back if they can’t navigate the territory in a reasonable timeframe.

To the Planning Commission and City Council: Please consider acquiring a more up-to-date and accurate analysis of our current traffic flow situation before proceeding any further with the project. Make realistic adjustments. Don’t destroy the Deer Valley loop!

Roberta Pavlov

Lower Deer Valley

*****

City Hall must wake up

In his recent guest opinion in The Park Record, Mr. Schmidt, PEG Companies president, would like us to know that significant expert analysis is guiding their plan to accommodate skier demand (growth) for the proposed development at the base of Park City Mountain Resort.

Not shared in Mr. Schmidt’s piece is that this analysis came from consultants hired by his company — each one claiming before the Planning Commission that the negative effects of more visitors can be alleviated along the same lines as that of a theater or sports stadium. This guiding principle, which underpins the applicant’s traffic and parking plan, flies in the face of a business model of unlimited entry passes compared to the finite capacity of a seated arena that renders such predictions to that of make-believe.

Anecdotal evidence of past success was provided by the applicant’s engineering consultant — that it was possible to leave a sports stadium in Sandy, purchase a hamburger from a fast food chain and be home within 15 minutes of leaving the stadium. Unless Park City Municipal wakes up to this poppycock application from PEG Companies and its ludicrous claims, a cold $9 hot dog that you can eat on a chock-full bus on the way home might not seem that unusual.

Clive Bush

Old Town