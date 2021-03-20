Letters, March 20-23: Dedication of ski patrollers is remarkable





Ski patrollers are dedicated

This week I witnessed the amazing action of the Park City Mountain Resort ski patrol. It was my 99th day to ski PCMR. I have seen a lot of people being taken off the mountain by the ski patrol in a sled. This time I saw how professional and dedicated these amazing women and men who patrol PCMR are.

My niece and I were waiting at the Iron Mountain Express for someone to exit the Timberline chair.

We had heard the siren of an ambulance down the mountain. I mentioned to my niece, “This is not a good sign.”

About one minute later the ski patrol came down the Cascade run extremely fast with a sled. The lead patroller was shouting for people to move back and to open up as they were coming through. The lift operator moved everybody back. The patroller in the back was on the rope to keep the sled from going too fast. In a split second they passed right by us and the skiers who had moved back in the line to let the ski patrollers pass. They went through the line and dropped down to Copperhead. There was a patroller on the sled over the person in the sled and he was giving CPR chest compression to that person. A minute later a medical helicopter swooped over and landed on Copperhead out of our sight. Within a few minutes the helicopter was in the air and heading to Salt Lake City.

It is too bad Rob Katz, the CEO of Vail Resorts, could not see this. I want him to know the ski patrollers working for Vail Resorts deserve double the salary and not a small $1,500 bonus I just read about in The Park Record. They go through a tremendous amount of training to keep all skiers safe and if needed safely down the mountain. I have done a lot of Alaska heli-skiing and I respect all the ski patrollers and heli-guides for the work and training they do and thank them for their dedication. It costs more then $15 an hour to live in Park City. I thought about the person in the sled the rest of my ski day and I pray that person is doing fine.

Bill Silliman

Snyderville Basin

*****

A wasted effort

I live in Summit Park and believe the recycling program is a scam! Every third or fourth recycling can is full of plastic bags and pizza boxes, etc. I have been told that any recycling can that has anything in it including food particles, plastic bags, pizza boxes, etc., will be thrown into the trash! That means all of Summit Park!? I will stop being diligent in washing cans and bottles if it’s all going into the landfill! What an wasted effort when few of the neighbors care or take the time to be knowledgeable about this!

Leigh Chole

Summit Park

*****

Wright leaves a legacy

On behalf of the board of directors of Park City Community Foundation, it is with gratitude and appreciation that we say thank you to Katie Wright for her leadership as executive director of the Community Foundation. Since 2014, Katie has led our Community Foundation with enthusiasm, optimism and spunk. Through so much that we have accomplished at the Community Foundation, Katie has been at the helm. She led the charge on our $3.75 million Community Response Fund for COVID-19 this year, and put her fingerprints on our Community Fund, Women’s Giving Fund, Park City Climate Fund, Solomon Fund, RISE Fund, Social Equity Initiative, Mental Wellness and Early Childhood Alliances, and our communities most inspiring day of the year, Live PC Give PC.

We will honor Katie’s legacy by continuing to work for all of the people of Park City, protecting the place that we cherish, and advancing the culture that she helped to build — one of generosity, kindness and fun.

Katie, good luck on your next endeavor! We will always be your biggest fans and can’t wait to see what you do next!

Kristi Cumming

Park City Community Foundation board president

*****

Leave the door open

As a resident of Park City for 30 years, I feel that there has been a missed opportunity by the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission giving a negative recommendation for the Highland Flats project. Not everyone that needs to live in our community can afford million-dollar-and-up housing, yet we put them in the difficult position of having to commute to Salt Lake City every day to come and serve our community.

Personally I think this addition would add to property values on Highland Drive and add beautification of the area. I hope that the County Council recognizes the need when it votes on this project. Possibly they could add a direct on- and off-ramp to U.S. 40 that could help with any traffic impact on Highland Drive. I am sure a lot of the people living in the units would take advantage of our free bus service. It seems like the continuance of an ongoing issue for the last 30 years that I have lived here, that the minute some people move here they want to close the door to anyone else.

Kathy Mackay

Pinebrook

*****

Will backcountry access return?

Unusual times. A VERY unusual ski season. First, it was quite dry with little snow. Then a fair amount of snow on a very unhealthy base snowpack. And tragically, two deaths of good folks who ventured into the backcountry through the Park City Mountain Resort 9990 access gate (Jan. 8 and Jan. 30). Whether you agree with Vail Resort’s decision on Feb. 2 to close that gate or not, the fact remains that the gate has been closed since.

Vail Resorts has had at least six weeks to address the two backcountry access gates on the Canyons side of PCMR. Many, me included, would suggest that something needs to be changed, but that simply closing the gates forever is unfair, unwise, an over-reaction and perhaps even bad business. The community has made several suggestions as to what can be done short of a complete closure.

With the PCMR closing date of April 11 rapidly approaching and the likely request from Vail Resorts for pass holders to place deposits on their 2021-2022 Epic Passes nearing, I for one would like to know what the corporation plans to do with the 9990 and Peak 5 backcountry access gates going forward. It could very well determine whether I buy another Epic Pass or not.

I have written letters to both Mike Goar and Rob Katz asking them for clarity on the future of the backcountry access gates at the Canyons for next season. (It appears to me that the gates will remain closed for the remainder of this season.) If you too use the access gates and are so inclined, perhaps you would follow suit with a letter or two of your own?

• Mike Goar: P.O. Box 39, Park City, UT 84060

• Rob Katz: 390 Interlocken Crescent, Broomfield, CO 80021

Regardless of how you access the backcountry, please do your best to use good judgment managing risk, be properly prepared and equipped and, most importantly, take responsibility for your actions. Those actions can affect us all. My most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of those who perished this season.

Robb Lentz

Snyderville Basin