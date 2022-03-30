Letters, March 30-April 1: Correcting the record on the Democratic caucus
Article missed the mark
Susan and I were distressed by certain implications of the Park Record’s recent article on the Summit County Democratic caucus, notably that we elected ourselves as delegates and were supporting Coleen Reardon without giving any consideration to Canice Harte’s credentials. We wish to set the record straight.
1. Nominating oneself does not mean electing oneself. We put ourselves forward as potential delegates and we were elected by the Old Town South precinct caucus.
2. The members of the Old Town South precinct caucus unanimously supported Coleen Reardon.
3. Our support for Coleen Reardon was based upon prior review of Canice Harte and Coleen Reardon’s respective qualifications. Summit County is blessed with two strong candidates, but after careful consideration we chose to support Coleen Reardon.
4. Other candidates for other offices were less well known to us and we therefore were especially focused on gathering information about them.
Eric R. Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann
Old Town
Park City generosity
Thank you to the person who pointed out my tire was low when I was parked in Newpark on Monday. Somehow this person found paper and pen and took the time to alert me. The warning light was broken so I had been ignoring it. I was able to get home safely and deal with it.
Thank you, typical Park City resident.
Beano Solomon
Park Meadows
