Letters, March 5-8: What does freedom actually mean?





What freedom actually is

The last two years of The Discourse at home have involved debating freedoms: the freedom to not wear a mask and infect others with a deadly disease; the freedom to not teach American history accurately in schools; the freedom to make it hard for voters to exercise the franchise. But given the events in Ukraine, it’s worth discussing what freedom really means. Freedom means the right of the people to self-determination, to freely choose their leaders at the ballot box and not at the point of a gun. We may disagree about the decisions our leaders make, but to cry “tyranny!” at every little thing the government does makes a mockery of what freedom actually is and shows how little Americans understand and appreciate what our freedoms actually are.

Micah Kagan

Kamas

*****

Grocery store says goodbye

Griffith Foodtown has closed for the last time on Feb. 12. Griffith Foodtown started in 1984 as Triple G Foods owned by Howard, Gary and Mark Griffith. In 1987 Mark, Annette, Howard and Lois Griffith decided to sell out to Gary Griffith and moved to Coalville. At that time, they leased the Morby building from Ed and Juanita Moore for a two-year lease and opened as Griffith Foodtown. At the end of the lease they were able to purchase what was formerly Torman’s Market from Lloyd Bullock and moved to the present location. Over the years, self-storage units were added along with numerous changes and remodels inside and outside the store.

The one thing that hasn’t changed is the friendly staff and how much we all have appreciated our customers. We would like to thank Deb Grant and Dorene Gunn and all the staff of the past 34 years who made this place possible. We have raised all our kids here and wish to thank them for their help from the beginning, Christopher, Shawn and Shannon Griffith. Deb Grant and Dorene Gunn have been here approximately 30 years and 17 years, respectively, and will always be considered part of our family.

The self-storage will continue as such and hopefully the building that the store is in will reopen again to benefit the community.

Thank you!

Mark and Annette Griffith

Griffith Foodtown owners