Letters, May 12-14: City Hall will dig into issues regarding soils landfill

I agree with Rich Wyman (“Don’t poison Park City,” May 5-7) that we shouldn’t poison Park City, but … isn’t the poison he’s worried about already in Park City? Hasn’t it been here for over 100 years? I also think it’s a shame that so much of our town is built upon mine tailings. And I’m glad I don’t live in Prospector and have to worry about what’s a few feet under my house.

But I don’t agree that we shouldn’t take what is still under the ground and move it out of town. Yes, the project will disturb the soil, but I trust that the city will take appropriate actions and precautions to mitigate the dangers the excavation and construction might cause. Yes, the soil is proposed to be taken to a landfill that is still on Park City property, but I also trust the city will bury it properly, on a piece of land that will not have people walking on it and breathing its dust.

I support Thomas Jacobson’s considered opinion piece (“Environmental effects of contaminated soils site should be closely scrutinized,” May 8-11). He is an experienced specialist that understands the issue. He knows what he’s talking about. We are lucky to have him here. I’m not sure that putting the arts and culture district out on S.R. 248 is a viable idea, but maybe we should hire him (or someone like him) as an adviser to tell us what is right and wrong about building an area to dispose of the dangerous soil. Actually, I trust that the city will do this regardless. Our mayor and council are talented, intelligent and capable people.

Dick Roth

Park City

*****

Keep learning and growing

Bravo to The Park Record for highlighting May activities happening in our great community for Mental Health Awareness Month! The article sharing information about Summit County Clubhouse hit home for me. My first job out of college was at a Clubhouse, and I witnessed the life-changing impact of this non-clinical, evidence-based program. The Clubhouse values diversity and inclusion, with individual differences embraced as strengths, and respect is fundamental to the culture. With the Summit County Clubhouse having been open less than two years, members are already getting jobs, moving out on their own and thriving in and out of the Clubhouse environment. Expand your horizons and consider attending one of Connect Summit County’s calendar offerings during the month of May. Understanding mental illness helps eliminates the stigma — keep learning and growing.

Melissa Flores Parada

Summit County Clubhouse board member

*****

The course of history

I welcome Ms. Ballash’s response (“Now is not the time to be picking apart nation’s past,” May 8-11) to my editorial on the Founding Fathers but suggest her first sentence questioning my intent, and, in effect, patriotism and integrity is not the way to engage in meaningful discussion. In fact, I would suggest that it is the essence of why we can’t have respectful discussion between many members of her party and the rest of our society.

As the son of immigrant parents, I know the benefits of our society — free speech, economic opportunity, educational opportunity. I, my parents, and my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren know the benefits of living here and we know what patriotism is. I also assume your ancestors, you and your descendants do, too.

Abigail Adams in her letters to John Adams was a champion of greater women’s rights and the emancipation of the slaves. Her writings can well earn her the title of “America’s First Feminist.” It’s all there in her letters!

Yes, many Founding Fathers were educated in the classics. But that, then as now, doesn’t guarantee wisdom or common sense.

If you and others like you have a problem with some of our 21st-centiry views of 1776, how about the issue of 21st century citizens such as you applying the standards of 1776 to 2021? So, we find Clarence Thomas musing public schools didn’t exist in 1776, so how is he to find a basis for student free speech in 2021 — “original intent” nonsense.

If my education and degrees have taught me anything, it is that change is the inevitable course of history and our personal lives; to question is to learn. Reality and facts are not to be dismissed because they contradict our beliefs.

So, let’s seek that “… more perfect society …” with “… liberty and justice for all,” including George Floyd’s family and those enslaved in one form or another since 1619 — women included!

Michael Andrews

Park City