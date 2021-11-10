Letters, Nov. 10-12: Readers sound off on Tech Center proposal





Say no to Tech Center proposal

The 2008 agreement that created the 89-acre Kimball Junction Tech Center established a large office park restricted to technology-related businesses. The current developer, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, was aware of these restrictions when they purchased the land. Now they want to amend this agreement to enable them to build 1,100 housing units and a hotel. Adding 3,000 new residents will have an incredibly negative impact on schools, water supplies and especially traffic.

At a recent work session, a county councilor mentioned that all the additional traffic created by this project MAY encourage the state to fund a rebuild of the Kimball Junction interchange. This would not happen for at least 10 years and there is no guarantee it will ever happen. I cannot tolerate the additional traffic congestion created by the 1,100 new homes for at least 10 years with no guarantee the Kimball Junction interchange will ever be improved. Just say NO to the Dakota Pacific proposal.

The former county officials who created the original agreement are opposed to this plan, and the current Snyderville Basin Planning Commission forwarded a negative recommendation to the County Council.

If you feel that this proposed development plan should not be approved there are two things you can do. Send emails to countycouncil@summitcounty.org , gwright@summitcounty.org , mstevens@countycouncil.org , dclyde@summitcounty.org , rarmstrong@summitcounty.org or cfrobinson@countycouncil.org .

There is a public hearing at the Sheldon Richins Building on Nov. 17. Please consider attending in person or on Zoom.

Jim Tedford

Park City

*****

Don’t bypass the right solution

As a 16-year north Heber City resident, Muirfield Community HOA president and active participant in both Envision Heber City 2050 and the current UDOT Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Study, I would like to share my own observations, concerns and conclusions of the multiple bypass alternatives currently being considered as part of the study.

First, U.S. 40 must relocate from Main Street to an alternate route in order for any of the long-term economic development and cultural Envision 2050 improvements to occur for a walkable downtown. Therefore, none of the Main Street bypass options are relevant.

Second, the east bypass options pass through residential areas which will congest and conflict significant daily local traffic and potentially impact the safety of existing and future schools. Heber City’s current planning to augment Centre Street capacity and alternate access is relevant but not to the goals of the bypass.

Last, the west bypass options are the most logical solutions moving forward in UDOT’s review and development. However, the dramatic increase of residential homes, commercial town centers and expanded recreational and cultural facilities along the east bench of U.S. 40 must direct that development to a genuine “parkway” in order to function as a bypass. Turbo rotaries and exit-entrance ramps will support the required vehicle speed and capacity to meet the bypass goals. On behalf of so many existing residents, ranchers with their livestock and the new high school along the west bypass options, safety and reason must persist. We have seen great solutions in Canada, Europe and Asia with creating high-speed access through farmland and residential areas with below-grade road construction that mitigates major negative impacts of safety, sound, light, reduced access and cultural visibility.

UDOT and their consultant teams are mindfully proceeding with the primary and secondary criteria evaluations. This progress is positive but must carefully consider how their final recommendation is logical and reasonable acknowledging that we are considering 50- to 100-year changes to our existing communities and remarkable Heber Valley North Fields.

Phil Jordan

Heber City

*****

Biden must act before it’s too late

Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves in the state. Montana will soon allow the use of deadly and indiscriminate neck snares that strangle nearly any animal unfortunate enough to come across them.

Montana and Idaho are in the process of repeating the horrific mistakes of our forefathers — but this time using high-powered tools — and there is no response from Washington.

The Biden administration has the tools to stop this slaughter. In August, Dan Ashe (the former director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Obama) wrote a Washington Post op-ed imploring Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and President Biden to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves. He outlined exactly how and why they must act. To date, Haaland and Biden have ignored him and his sound advice.

Conservation organizations have filed suit and petitioned for those emergency protections, but President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored these pleas and are defending the previous administration’s national removal of Endangered Species Act protections in court.

Last week, we learned that Secretary Haaland has twice opted out of scheduled meetings with Tribal leaders seeking to speak with her in support of listing gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act and engaging in Tribal consultations before any de-listing decisions are made.

Biden and Haaland owe the country better. They are entrusted with the caretaking of our natural spaces and the species that live on them.

Please join me in writing to the Department of Interior at doi.gov and ask that they finally act to stop this unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies before it is too late. It took our nation decades to bring these wolves back. Idaho and Montana can destroy this progress in just months if the Biden Administration continues to ignore them.

Nancy Lasley

Jeremy Ranch

*****

Don’t leave us out in the cold

We have had a home in Park City for over 20 years and have always taken full advantage of the wonderful public transportation offered here. We’ve been proud to hear our guests often comment about how superior Park City’s transportation offerings were over other ski towns. In fact, that is one big reason we upgraded our Deer Valley condo two years ago to a single-family home in the American Flag subdivision off of Royal Street: We were just a quick walk from the bus stop.

Even in light of COVID, as long as the buses were operating, we were riders, but of course, many were not and consequently, the ridership patterns changed dramatically over the last two years. I was dismayed this summer when our nearby bus stop was taken out of service, along with all the stops on Royal Street in favor of redirecting the route from Deer Valley to Silver Lake exclusively to Marsac. When I called someone in the transportation department to inquire, they assured me that the Royal Street route would be restored in mid-November, much to my elation. Now, I have been told that they are seriously considering dropping the route altogether.

I am appealing to you and to anyone instrumental in considering that decision. I appreciate the fact that our transportation division is constantly having to analyze ridership in order to optimize equipment and costs, but making such a radical decision based on current COVID trends would be a big mistake in my opinion:

• Royal Street serves as the primary route for more than 100 households. Discontinuing bus service on this route would strand several hundred people, leaving them without any public transportation.

• Many of these residents are seniors and often have concerns about driving during inclement weather. Public transportation is highly preferred during these times.

• Marsac is already overcrowded with traffic and its snow removal is state maintained. Royal Street is locally first priority for snow removal. Having just one public transportation route for this all-important pathway, especially with heavy snowfall, would be overly burdensome.

I understand that micro-transit vans are being used elsewhere in the county where bus service is impractical, which might be a reasonable alternative. But I am just imploring those who have the authority to influence these decisions to not leave us Royal Street residents out in the cold.

Roberta Pavlov

Park City

*****

Wrong project, wrong place, wrong time

As a former chair of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission I want the public to be aware that there are many compelling reasons that our Planning Commission forwarded a negative recommendation to the County Council regarding the proposed change to the Tech Center in Kimball Junction. This parcel was originally required to preserve open space and to encourage non-recreation businesses to relocate to Summit County. These are the key points that the public should know:

1. The commercial activities on the property will create a need for affordable housing that is greater than the affordable housing the developer is proposing to build. It is a net negative to the community and will make an already bad problem worse.

2. The size of the project will increase from 1,295,000 square feet of entitled development to 1,725,000 square feet.

3. The proposed 1,100 housing units (multiplied by the state average of 3.08 people per household) will increase the population of the area by 3,388 people.

4. Multiply the housing units by cars per household, and the already failing traffic corridor of I-80 and S.R. 224, and the term “carmaggedon” doesn’t begin to describe what a nightmare that intersection will become. Best case estimate is that once the interchange has been officially deemed to have failed by UDOT, it could take them seven to 10 years to fix it.

At present the County Council appears to be planning to approve this project. Based on their public statements there are currently four yes votes and one no vote for the proposed change of use.

As well intentioned as the council is, the members were elected by the people to represent the will of the people. Now is the time for you to make your opinion known. While emailing the County Council using their county email addresses is helpful, by far the best thing you can do is to attend the public hearing on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction. Show up and be heard before it’s too late. This is the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Canice Harte

Pinebrook

*****

Argument doesn’t hold water

With all due respect to Summit County Council Chair Glenn Wright on his Park Record guest editorial favoring a “Yes” on the upcoming Dakota Pacific project at Kimball Junction:

Glenn’s argument might make sense supporting the building of 1,100 new residential units IF we had to deal with entitled residential density. But we don’t. So the argument doesn’t make sense.

Say “No” to the unnecessary building of 1,100 new residential units at Kimball Junction at the public hearing for the project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Richins Building.

Debi Scoggan

Snyderville Basin

*****

County shouldn’t bail out developer

I am puzzled when I read that the County Council is still “studying” the proposed rezoning of the Tech Center in Kimball Junction! Due process has its place, but in this instance public opposition is overwhelming.

• The developer purchased this land with the goal of attracting technology companies to the property. The fact that they have failed to do so is entirely their problem. Their token offering of a few affordable housing units to secure the new zoning is simply a ploy. If the “bet” they made on the tech park failed, it is not for Summit County to bail them out!

• The traffic overload in Park City and Kimball Junction is already at unbearable levels. Any thought that UDOT will mitigate the concerns in the near term is pure fantasy.

• Utah’s water shortage issues are at dangerous levels, and projected to get worse over the next decade and beyond. Bringing in this number of additional housing units further compounds the problem.

• Certain developers have in hand decades-old, previously approved projects — the county cannot do much to stop that growth. But in this case, the County Council fully controls the rezoning decision.

I also find it curious that, despite steep public opposition, we read in The Park Record that the County Council members may be leaning towards approval of this project. The Park Record referenced the “substantial political influence” of this developer. Is it conceivable that the council would fold to the wishes of a developer with “clout,” and ignore the loud and consistent opposition voices from area residents? Let’s hope and pray not!

Larry Alleva

Glenwild

*****

Signs that the election is over

Another blistering election cycle has concluded. Candidates and supporters: Please remove your signs around the county so we can have our natural beauty back. Thanks.

Leslie Masters

Snyderville Basin

*****

County needs to stop digging

As I tried to follow the tortured logic in Saturday’s guest editorial in support of the Dakota Pacific project, it seemed to come down to this: Traffic already sucks in Kimball Junction, so if we go ahead with the project it will quickly suck so bad that UDOT will have to fix it sooner. Zoning should be enforced to reflect the will of the citizens, not for the convenience of a developer. If the County Council wants to preserve open space, not make the traffic situation worse, increase housing density and reduce carbon footprint, might I suggest that the developer take over the idle movie studio property across S.R. 248 from the hospital? Do a massive internal re-configuration to turn it into a senior living facility! No open space would be impacted, the infrastructure is already there, it would serve a significant group of our citizens, and High Valley Transit means that the residents could sell their cars (there goes the carbon!) and reduce traffic.

The old saying that “when you’re in a hole, stop digging” seems quite applicable to the proposed Dakota Pacific project in Kimball Junction. Get rid of the shovel, Glenn.

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch