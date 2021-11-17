Letters, Nov. 17-19: Live PC Give PC made a difference for our nonprofit





Live PC Give PC made a difference

Hats off to Park City Community Foundation for Live PC Give PC! So many nonprofits that provide essential services to our residents are nurtured and strengthened by participating in Park City’s annual day of giving. Summit County Clubhouse, for example, is only two years old. We operate with a small staff on a tight budget and are in the middle of renovating our forever home. We are dependent on fundraising to provide free employment, education and social support services to all Summit County adults with a mental illness diagnosis. Live PC Give PC gives the Clubhouse an invaluable platform to reach a wider circle of donors while expanding community awareness about our free programs. In a single day of community generosity, the Clubhouse receives contributions that sustain our mission throughout the year.

Every aspect of the Clubhouse program draws our members out of the isolation of their mental illness to improve the skills and talents they need to fully engage in our community. This year Live PC Give PC gave them the opportunity to practice occupational skills such as marketing, fundraising and public speaking while also developing their abilities to function as a team. They appreciated the spotlight of Scott Iwasaki’s article about Live PC Give PC participants and as the contributions grew throughout the day they gained a real sense of accomplishment. They also saw, in the large number of donors, that our community acknowledges and supports them in their mental health struggles and successes.

Thanks to the leadership of PCCF and our residents’ generosity during Live PC Give PC, Summit County Clubhouse has the resources to encourage anyone living with a mental illness diagnosis (and their friends, family and caregivers) to check out our website summitcountyclubhouse.org and visit us in our new home, 6304 Highland Drive. Please come see for yourself how the Clubhouse’s free programs can support your continuing mental wellness.

Lynne Rutan

Summit County Clubhouse board member

*****

Put a hold on Kimball Junction project

Generally, the current and recent Summit County Council has been a responsible governing body, but I would submit their actions regarding the proposed massive zoning change for the Dakota Pacific development at Kimball Junction indicate they have lost touch with their constituents and reality.

Glenn Wright’s guest editorial in the Nov. 6-9 issue is a case in point.

1. Yes, climate change is an existential issue but the council’s proposed solution to pack over 1,000 units into the area will exacerbate the “local climate” by creating another “mini climate zone” impacted by the homes, their emissions, the added cars, the added traffic congestion and resulting auto pollution. The impacts of climate change are also a local concern. This proposal will worsen the conditions of climate in the area and surrounding neighborhoods.

2. Traffic conditions and congestion (mainly created by past council decisions over the past 20 years) will be exponentially increased by the added housing, population, cars and emissions, not the other way around.

3. The traffic issues at Kimball Junction and in Park City need a joint approach and not a go-it-alone effort by either the city or county. We don’t need more uncontrolled growth.

My wife and I have lived for the past 20 years in Lower Pinebrook and we and our neighbors can tell you that our problems of growth and suburban/urban sprawl as well as traffic congestion will not be solved by packing another 1,000 units of housing with all of their needed accompanying infrastructure into an already failed situation. And, by the way, has anyone asked the school district where all those new children will be going to school?

This project needs to go back to a joint county/city/state/school planning effort. Just because Dakota Pacific says it will help solve the traffic issue at Kimball Junction is no reason to think they are really committed to, will or can solve the issue.

It’s time to put a hold on the project; it’s time for planning, input and action; it’s not time for a Dakota Pacific golden parachute!

Michael Andrews

Pinebrook

*****

Be responsible about development

Got development? Park City does.

Park City is expanding. Land development events are happening that will bring tens of thousands of new residents/visitors here. Park City was a precious and unique ski town when I moved here, but that’s long gone. It has no “off” season. Mind you, I’m not complaining since I’m a reason it expanded, but I am sad. If we’re not careful, the greed of developing this land will ensure that if you leave now and return in a few years, you won’t recognize it.

The Park City Mountain base area being developed by PEG is a building monstrosity that will cover every square foot of the visible parking lots. Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park base area and parking lot redevelopment (according to the Planning Department application) includes a “4-story parking structure…” Huge development is planned for Kimball Junction. If you look towards Canyons Village in the evening, the hill is so lit up it looks like L.A. For those of you familiar with the Deer Valley/Jordanelle area off U.S. 40? You’re seeing the development of the Mayflower Mountain Resort, condos and private residences.

During a recent interview on KPCW, our city’s planning department incorrectly and grossly overstated the number of skier drop-off spots available at PEG’s massively proposed parking garage. This may not seem like a big deal but as PEG’s plans approach the final stretch, and with a vote by our Park City planning commissioners projected as early as the end of the calendar year, it is vitally important that every bit of information reaching the public be accurate.

Parkites care about what happens in our community. So, people, I ask you to give a think about why you moved to the Park City area? What was so precious about this place that you left where you lived to move here?

Development is going to happen, but let’s be responsible about developing it. If the development of Park City matters to you, if you have questions, let the planning commissioners know that you care and please get in touch with them today. Call them (435-615-5060 ) or send them an email (planning@parkcity.org).

Wendy Rolfe

Pinebrook

*****

Promises made and promises kept

It seems reasonable that we should all keep our promises.

Some of those protesting the Dakota Pacific development at Kimball Junction have forgotten this basic rule of polite society. “A promise made must be a promise kept.” That advice was penned by Aristotle.

The history of this promise is that a landowner made a deal with Summit County and Park City to sell hundreds of valuable acres as open space for a price well below the market. The only request the landowner made is that they be able to develop a small portion of land they owned near Kimball Junction.

Those of us who were involved in that promise decided it was well worth the social cost of that development to get all the open space. At the time, we were all quite happy with the result.

Now, the public, along with some members of that “approval” group who made the promise are trying to convince the County Council to “welch” on that promise. After all, who cares about promises made?

The simple questions in this discussion:

Are the women and men of the current County Council people of honor? Do they keep their promises? Even when those promises are by a past council?

The second important question:

Are the former members of both the County Council and Planning Commission who approved this deal really willing to sacrifice their dignity and reputation?

I, for one, as a member of that original group of approvers, am not willing to break a promise. I am not willing to allow that property to go fallow. Just because a few noisy individuals stomp and scream to get their way.

The county has negotiated the current submission with the developer, and it is better in all aspects than the original submission.

Get on with it!

Jeff Smith

Heber

*****

Reject the rezone

I write to respond to Summit County Council Chair Glenn Wright’s guest editorial setting forth his reasons for supporting the Dakota Pacific re-zone at Kimball Junction. The idea that the County Council would grant a vested entitlement to a developer in exchange for the possibility of that developer using its alleged clout to move UDOT to allocate funds for an intersection remodel at Kimball Junction strains credulity. Once the developer is given that vested right, Utah property law being what it is, the developer will hold all the cards regarding how and when the project itself is developed.

Chair Wright states that the council will extract a promise from the developer that it will develop the property only as the Kimball Junction intersection work proceeds. This is pollyanish at best. A subsequent decision by a new council could relieve the developer of this restriction as we know from the fact that this rezone request itself is being considered by this council. Another possibility is that, as happened with the film studio, the developer’s could use its “clout” to have the Utah Legislature override these local land use agreements.

Mr. Wright states that choosing this course is the only way “in his lifetime” that the traffic problems at Kimball can be solved. However the federal government has just allocated $2.4 billion for highways and $225 million for bridge replacement to the state of Utah to address intersection and road development. Perhaps that money can be tapped. And, it is very likely that Park City will host another Olympics. If and when that occurs, federal transportation money will be available to address the challenges at Kimball Junction.

I would urge the council to take a pause. There is no requirement that it act now. This is an extremely important piece of property that the citizens expected would not be developed into homes. Personally I believe the council should honor that decision and reject a proposed re-zone. I hope you will join me in making your opinions known to the Council on Dec. 1 by attending the public hearing about this project.

M. Alex Natt

Snyderville Basin