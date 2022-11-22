Letters, Nov. 23-25: Keep up the good work
Thank you Park City Mountain resort for opening early. I appreciate the two bonus days. I also want to say thank you to all who made this possible, including the decision-makers and the staff who got the mountain ready. This was a nice gift to us locals. I am looking forward to more days on the slope this winter with my family at Park City Mountain. Keep up the good work!
Jeff Cohen
Prospector
