Letters, Nov. 3-5: 20th anniversary of 2002 Games is right time for a community conversation about a future Olympics

Yay, another party! This one is scheduled for February to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Winter Olympics in Park City. However, not everybody will be going. There are those who curse the day the Games came to Park City (I am not one of them) and they may have a point. The Olympics spurred development and visibility that still has us tearing our hair out today. There is a serious side to the event that is not all fun and games.

Then what better time than the 20th for the community to convene a formal conference about how it wants to approach the impending, and likely successful, Utah bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics? We know from experience that unless we try to manage our destiny now, the Olympics will manage it for us and take us places we don’t want to go. Do we want to go all in on hosting events locally? Do we want to go half in? Do we want to build a wall? Someone should dare to think the unthinkable, and it should be us.

Further, the main organizers and hosts of such a conference should be Summit County and Wasatch County governments jointly, and not Park City Municipal. The main infrastructure impacts of the Games would fall in the two counties, since Park City is built out and has little flexibility. Also, the Olympics have become a bit politicized in Park City, and some may not trust it to organize an impartial conference.

At the end of the day there are no free parties, and having a serious look at the Wasatch Back’s relationship to a future Olympics is the way to earn ours.

Tom Horton

Prospector

A confidence builder

I am a novice debater. At best.

I’ve been in one tournament and competed in two rounds. My lack of experience, however, does not mean debate has not affected me. I started debate as a resume filler that looks good for colleges. Although, that has since changed.

Debate has become a way to express my thoughts and argumentative personality without offending anyone. To think that I have to create two speeches totaling six minutes in length on the fly is frightening, but also exciting. The difficulty of public forum (the event I partake in), particularly second speaking, is exactly why I love it. In my short time in debate I have learned to not only accept the challenges in life, but enjoy them.

Prior to joining the debate team I would be what one might describe as a thinker. I would sit and listen to the in-depth, moral-related conversations my family and friends would have, soaking up every bit of information. I would create my point in my head but never share it. Now, I have the ability and confidence to share my opinion on topics of all sorts whether it be trivial, solemn or joyful.

All thanks to debate.

Please consider donating to the debate team so other students can gain the confidence and speaking ability to that I have: livepcgivepc.org/story/Pchsdebate.

Asher Levine

Park City High School junior

Summit County should just say ‘no’

To the Summit County Council:

I just read the Strategic Plan on the Summit County website:

I find it well stated and, if followed, it would serve the citizens of Summit County in a very favorable way. However, voting in favor of amending the zoning to permit the Dakota Pacific project in Kimball Junction would violate most of the points stated in the plan.

To start with the Vision: The Dakota Pacific project does not in any way enhance the stated vision. It does the opposite and will provide poor and inefficient services that will seriously erode the quality of life.

Responsive: This project does not meet the needs of the citizens of Summit County and would negatively impact them.

Preservation: This project does not preserve anything except the finances of the investors in this project. It destroys the land after Skullcandy built a very pleasing structure in meeting the original purpose of the zoning.

Leadership: “Just say no!” and you will achieve your goal as a council member and those of the citizens of Summit County.

Transportation and Congestion: This is counterproductive to the goal of reducing congestion. The congestion getting off I-80 is already unbearable in the morning, especially during the ski season, and is equally frustrating on S.R. 224 during the afternoon rush hour. Adding additional congestion will adversely affect both the ski resorts and businesses in Park City.

Workforce Housing: Providing 330 lower-priced workforce units is very admirable but for this developer it is like putting lipstick on a pig. What is the definition of lower-priced housing? Is that housing that is truly affordable to the workforce? Will the county have a say in the price of this workforce housing?

This project does not contribute to Environmental Stewardship! Rather, it will adversely affect our water, land and air quality for the present and the future.

Refining county general plans and development codes to amend the original zoning for the Tech Park is not, in any way, improving and connecting the region’s physical, natural and economic environments and communities.

In conclusion, I would urge you to vote against this zoning change and not permit the development of the Dakota Pacific planned community.

Charles and Patricia Mollard

Snyderville Basin

Sky is the limit for dyslexic students

Many students who learn differently, in this case dyslexics, are highly intelligent and may possess special gifts like creativity or facility with math and science that can enable them to flourish if given the chance. Unfortunately, many academic institutions still don’t recognize the needs of these students, too often casting them aside and labeling them as lazy or unintelligent, crushing their self-esteem in the process. The question is, beyond receiving academic accommodations, how can these students realize their potential so they shine as or more brightly than traditional learners?

The answer has appeared repeatedly in the many letters received by Dr. Barbara Wirostko Morelli, the driving force behind the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation, a Park City 501(c)(3) organization that grants scholarships to dyslexic high school and college students pursuing careers in STEM. Despite the modest amounts of the scholarships, the awardees are exceptionally grateful, and their gratitude is almost uniformly rooted in one concept: BELIEF. Granting these students scholarships demonstrates that the Morelli Foundation believes in them, which helps them to believe in themselves.

Recently the Morelli Foundation further demonstrated belief in its scholarship recipients by creating a peer mentorship program, in conjunction with SuperPower Consulting. This program pairs incoming college freshmen, who are dyslexic, with dyslexic upperclassmen to help them navigate the challenges of being college freshmen. The mentors help with everything from getting academic accommodations to time management and the social challenges of being a college freshman. The beauty of the program is that the mentors, who have been in their shoes and succeeded, help the mentees believe that they can succeed as well. Armed with belief in themselves, the sky’s the limit. One of them might become the next Sir Richard Branson, Charles Schwab or Walt Disney.

Anne Ivanhoe

Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation mentorship program director