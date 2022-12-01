Letters, Nov. 30-Dec. 2: World Cup-themed food drive

Park Record letters to the editor

I am a student at Park City High School and Member of the PCHS National Honor Society Board. The PCHS National Honor Society is absolutely thrilled to have its annual Park City Food Drive coming up just around the corner.

Each year we request help from the community in order to support food insecure people across the state of Utah. Last year, we were able to collect over 35,000 pounds of food in a span of two weeks, making us the largest food drive in Utah’s history. This year we have partnered with every school in the Park City School District to increase participation and reach our goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of food.

Students at the Park City High School are competing in classes in a World Cup Themed Food Drive, in which each class has been assigned a country and will compete to secure the most donations.

Though, we need broader support if we are to reach our goal. Every school in PCSD will be soliciting donations from students and collecting food from Nov. 21 to Dec. 16. Community members can drop off non-perishable food items and hygiene products in front of all schools beginning Nov. 29.

Additionally, NHS students will be outside of The Market Park City, Smiths, and Fresh Market of Park City every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 3-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekend days. There, students will collect donations from members of the Park City Community as they shop.

All of the food collected will go to the Christian Center of Park City and the Summit County Peace House, in order to support their needs. This is one of the most impactful and uniting projects our community has each year, we know we can make it exceptionally successful with your help.

Noah Canada

Park City High School