Letters, Nov. 6-9: Seek help prior to a mental health crisis





Seek help before a crisis

Don’t wait for crisis to seek mental health help.

If the challenges of the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that our mental health is in a constant state of flux. Having access to mental health services available in our community is key to overall community wellness. I am a firm believer in the “tune up” visit. The same way I exercise or take my vitamins to stay healthy, I also work to keep up with my mental well-being. If at all possible, don’t wait to be in a mental health crisis to get your “tune up.”

By facilitating more conversation around the topic of mental health, we can create a safe space in Summit County for people to seek help in these uncertain times.

If you or anyone you know are facing a health crisis or in need of help “navigating” the mental health services in our community, please call our Peer Navigation Hotline at 800-272-TALK (8255) or visit ConnectSummitCounty.org to learn more.

Lauren Ziaks

Connect Summit County board member

*****

The scale of the issue

A 3D model of the proposed PEG development at Park City Mountain Resort base area has been requested countless times over many months in public comment and letters. Planning commissioners have heard and echoed the need for accurate depictions. 3D models are crucial for city planners to understand the impact of buildings on surrounding neighborhoods and the community. Certainly, they have been used in our region in the past. The technology is available. The Park City area topography is digitized so the work can be done. There is no excuse for not applying real topography correctly. PEG is giving the Planning Commission and the public wrong information, which they term “artistic license.” Their visuals are faulty and misleading.

During the Oct. 20 Planning Commission meeting, again, the need for a 3D model was discussed. Our commissioner clarified that there are two types of 3D models, a physical model, and a digital virtual model. Physical prototypes can be made of plastic and wood, while digital prototypes use computer software (cheaper). Has PEG created a virtual 3D model of the proposed base area development? If so, it has not been shared openly with the public. The public has seen selected 2-dimensional views with odd perspectives, photoshopped backgrounds and hardly a glimpse of surrounding neighborhood buildings. Those which have included neighboring structures have not been to scale. Their perspectives are deceptive and commonly not from eye level.

A 3D model can offer an infinite number of views of a project. Virtual or digital 3D models are easily edited to accommodate input from planners and the community. A dynamic, virtual 3D model that includes accurately depicted mountains and existing neighborhood buildings can solve the mystery of visual impact on our Old Town community.

The applicant has clearly indicated a lack of willingness to make any additional modifications and expressly stated during the Oct. 20 meeting the desire to let their proposal stand as currently submitted for a determination (vote). Therefore, any further delay is futile and based on the current submission and the Land Management Code, 1997 MPD/1998 DA and General Plan, a denial is the only legitimate outcome.

Note, I am not an architect or developer. I am a concerned Park City resident.

Sherie Harding

Old Town

*****

Proud to be a Parkite

I’d like to share some thoughts prior to knowing the election results. This was submitted Oct. 31.

Anyone who takes an interest in our community and our future should absolutely run for elected office. Don’t be afraid to jump on in, if you’re thinking about it, do it. Yes, the campaign is a ton of work, but our community is worth it, and you’ll have an experience like no other. There are many residents out there who are eager to be involved, let’s welcome them in.

Our elected officials and city staff work harder than most folks think. Based on our financial standing and complexity of issues, Park City is no small-town government. Our elected officials are doing their best in trying to meet varied interests. There are differences in approach, and as I’ve said I don’t agree with all of them. However, every single one is acting in a manner they believe is best for our city and deserves our respect.

Despite there being non-stop events and plenty of other work to get done, I never ran into one member of the city staff who was too busy to talk and the passion for Park City showed. We all owe them a debt of gratitude for their service to this community.

Things can always be done differently, whether that’s better or not? Well, it’s a reason we have elections. I hope we have a high voter turnout, and that in the future we see many familiar and new faces joining the civic conversation.

If we went back in time six months, would I do it all over again? You bet I would. No matter the election results, thank you Park City. I’ve learned a lot from you during this campaign and have never been prouder to call myself a local.

Jeremy Rubell

Park City councilor-elect

*****

Bring back a bus route

Park City Transit Authority recently eliminated the bus route on Royal Street. Previously it was seasonal, operating during ski season and summer with shoulder season service discontinued. This arbitrary decision leaves folks residing or visiting Deer Valley from the Silver Lake area to Snow Park without public transit.

During last winter ridership declined primarily due to the COVID pandemic and last winter’s data was also used to make their decision.

Parking at Silver Lake is now non-existent since the new condo was built on the former parking lot and parking during the ski season at Snow Park is often over capacity with the city forbidding street-side parking.

Many of us would have gone to the Park Silly Sunday Market this summer but the lack of efficient parking caused us to stay home. If the city wants to encourage shopping and dining in the downtown area where parking is often an issue, then public transportation should not be discontinued on Royal Street. Perhaps using smaller energy-efficient mini-buses would be the solution.

I urge all folks residing in the deleted area to make your voices heard! Please contact the mayor and City Council members and let them know what you think of this decision to disenfranchise taxpaying members of their community. We are entitled to the same services that other areas enjoy. Send an email or call to let them know your thoughts!

Andrea Barros

Park City

*****

Holistic management needed

I’ve been following the Triple Crown softball debate as a 31-year resident of Summit County. City Council comments about traffic are interesting. I propose a joint meeting between the Park City Council and Summit County Council to openly discuss with citizens the impact of 1,000 new homes since the Dakota Pacific developer is judging the Tech Center to be a failure and how the monies associated with the traffic disaster that is Kimball Junction can be solved. The county has trouble solving things, — Ecker Hill empty parking lot, now filled with disaster of High Valley Transit — so stakeholder input is critical. The county is considering Harmons because of the failure of the outlets. Does Harmons need 1,000 new renters and homeowners to shop at their new store?

Does Park City, with all that is positive about the community, have an opinion about further mass development at the entrance corridor to the town, the ski areas, the shops and restaurants? If the Park City Council is up in arms over softball players and traffic, it might be good to understand the impact on roads, schools, regional water of 1,000 more homes. Maybe the joint meeting could be held in the Sheldon Richins Building. When I challenged him about the need for a K-Mart and Walmart, he pointed at the scar in the hill where the Olympic ski jumps were being built: “That was the horrible decision, not putting in two big box retailers.” A horrible decision is the county deciding to side with a developer to fix a bad decision on traffic by adding several thousand more homes. Tom Clyde made a valid point; the Wasatch back needs to be managed in a holistic standpoint.

Victor Method

Pinebrook

*****

Where’s the civility?

I am sitting dumbfounded that Ms. Roberts would attempt to rationalize violence on airplanes.

As somebody who for 30 years flew regularly, accumulating literally millions of miles of travel, I probably have as many airline service horror stories as anybody. And having flown both domestically and internationally, I can attest to the relatively low levels of service on American airline companies.

However, since actually the front-line staff are as much the victims of service decisions made by their superiors, to even intimate that the unruly and violent behavior on flights is justified is wildly inappropriate. I hope that at some point soon a sense of civility will return to our day-to-day lives.

Mark Trepanier

Snyderville Basin

*****

An unnecessary inclusion

In this recent most enlightening and very interesting article, about the logging industry in Summit County, the author (Alexander Cramer) describes Kamas Valley settlers in this manner: “… There has been a commercial logging industry in the Kamas Valley since white settlers came to the area in the mid 19th century…”

Later in the article, the author writes, “Summit County Historian and South Summit native Joe Frazier said logging was an integral part of the Kamas Valley and had been since settlers arrived” when paraphrasing Mr. Frazier.

Does Mr. Cramer, a journalist, believe it necessary to describe the settlers as “white” when Mr. Frazier, a historian (in my opinion, more of an authority), does not care to mention the color of the settlers’ skin? What does Mr. Cramer believe that describing the settlers as white adds to the story?

In the current racially hyper-sensitive time we are faced with on an almost daily basis no matter where we turn and to what we hear, it is my opinion that Mr. Cramer should have been more cognizant of how hurtful and unnecessary his description might have been. Also I am of the opinion that the editorial staff of The Park Record should have been more thorough in their review of this article and not have included this description.

Settlers were/are settlers, regardless of their race, nationality or the color of their skin.

I share the belief of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when he said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Settlers are settlers, regardless of the color of their skin.

Kenneth J. Greenberg

Park Meadows