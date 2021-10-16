Letters, Oct. 16-19: Readers weigh in on elections, bond measures





Henney loves Park City fiercely

We all have people in our lives who make us a better version of ourselves. They show us what it means to be authentic, honest, hard working, humble, etc. At different points in my life I have come across someone like this and only had a few moments or days to soak it up, knowing we may never meet again. Occasionally that person is available for longer and the reality creeps up that they are unique, special in their ability to influence positivity. Tim Henney is the latter. I met Tim many years ago in a workout class and we hit it off pretty quickly, maybe it was because I admired his immediate friendship network, maybe it was his ability to laugh in the face of a difficult workout. I didn’t know it then but Tim was one of those people.

On City Council Tim has represented Park City with the same authentic, honest, hardworking and humble characteristics he brings out in those around him. He likes to say he “Loves this town fiercely,” I have seen that up close, it is true! Tim has a long record of decision making on council and it speaks for itself. If you want to know where he stands on an issue, all you have to do is ask him. Keep your eyes open at any city event or out on the trails, Tim is out there. If you want a representative in city government who will give you an honest answer, there is not a better person for the job than Tim Henney.

Max Doilney

Park City Council member

*****

Vote ‘Yes’ on school bond

Over the last three years, our community has come together to provide thoughtful input into how we should manage our school infrastructure to absorb current enrollment and plan for future growth. It has occasionally been emotional, but it has been thorough, and the plan to expand our schools and close our aging junior high is well reasoned and rational. Others have gone into detail about this, so I won’t, but I would like to comment on why I support the funding mechanism proposed to pay for this project, and encourage us to vote “Yes” on the bond initiative this fall.

The bond funding much of the project allows us to take advantage of two critical benefits that will reduce overall cost. The first is that the state will guarantee it. A creditworthy guarantor improves the quality of a bond, thus lowering the required interest rate. Second, our country is currently in a very low interest rate environment. The public company where I work raised $600 million recently, taking advantage of current rates. I encourage our community to do the same, as it will lower the total cost of this project substantially.

These expansions are going to happen. Treasure Mountain Junior High sits atop dangerous soil and requires extensive improvements if we don’t vacate it, which would be massively wasteful. Also, our community is growing, and we have an obligation to provide great schools and modest class sizes for our children. If we vote “No,” we will simply borrow the money at a higher cost and pay more for the same work.

Sorry to have bored you with finance talk, but please vote “Yes” to the 2021 bond for master facilities, as it is inexpensive and flexible relative to other ways to fund our much-needed school enhancements.

Ted Bloomberg

Snyderville Basin

*****

Slow the development

A hike around the Jordanelle brought out emotions that could not be suppressed. Looking at the view brought fear and dread as the water level was so low that the buoys were all laying on their side, dead and useless due to the very low level of the water. However there was a clear sight of all the new condos that popped up and especially distressing was the sight of new ones, in construction, with a fellow hiker saying they have some 15,000 more units to build. My motto was always one house per 20 acres not 20 houses per acre. This town and its surrounding area are all in the process of self-destruction.

Bringing more and more condos will make the water more and more scarce, harder to obtain and more restricted, yet the pace of development is not slowing down. The water we have will not be more readily available if we pay more. Many of us responsible citizens preserve as much as each household allows, to no avail. This means also more traffic, a subject overly discussed by those of us wondering where the general traffic jams are going to lead.

Help is already needed if you wish to make a left turn from, say, S.R. 224 to your condo, or if you need to get from your condo unto S.R. 224 that requires a left turn. Better have sandwiches and plenty of water as you might still be there, waiting, and consider yourself lucky if there is no hesitator in front of you, waiting to make a left, waiting for a car still in another county. This all is getting sadder, scarier, more serious without touching the subject of texting, being in a hurry, using two-wheel drive cars in a snow storm and generally bad driving.

Not sure that it will fly but a 10-year moratorium on building due to lack of water will hurt a developer or two but will relieve the multitude — that’s us. Some measure of responsibility needs be exercised by the people voted by us to manage Park City.

Jack Karmel

Jeremy Ranch

*****

Time for a change

The Park City LGBTQ community has come a long way over the past couple of years. It is my firm belief that Nann Worel is the right person to take us even further in our quest for the diversity, equity and inclusion that we all deserve. Therefore, I urge you to vote Nann for mayor of Park City. She will listen to constituents’ opinions, make sound decisions and then act and implement them in the best interests of all of us. It is time for a change.

Cami Richardson

Kamas

*****

Step up for students

In the coming election we have an opportunity to invest in our school district, but more importantly to invest in our children. The proposed bond will allow for some long-overdue capital improvements to take place which will benefit current and future students for years in the future.

As a community we are proud of our schools and our students. We know that the impact of high-quality schools with good infrastructure is vital to the health and well-being of a town like Park City.

Many of us, myself included, moved to town because our children would be provided a first-class public education. This is the time to vote “Yes” to ensure that we continue to provide that same quality education to future students.

Moving 9th grade to the high school and 8th grade to Ecker Hill are smart proposals that will enhance the education of our students. Expanding pre-K and child care opportunities in our elementary locations is one of the smartest uses of funds based on research worldwide.

I call on all citizens living in the Park City School District boundaries to vote “Yes.” The key to passage of this proposal is turnout. This is your chance to step up and demonstrate your support for our kids. Please take that chance. Vote “Yes,” and show your support for all our children.

Moe Hickey

Park Meadows resident and former Park City Board of Education member

*****

We can be proud of Beerman

As we enter into the final stages of our municipal elections, I want to take this opportunity to offer my unequivocal and enthusiastic support for one of the most outstanding mayors in Park City’s history. When I voted for Leon Uriarte in 1974, he also turned out to be a class act and a real gem of a mayor.

Over the years we have been fortunate to have had many real stand-up citizens as our mayors. I am thinking of guys like Hal Taylor, Jack Green, Brad Olch, Dana Williams, Jack Thomas and many others. They had the integrity to run ethical, honest and transparent campaigns.

As a result, win or lose, we could move on knowing we had people in office who sincerely cared for our community.

Let’s honor this wonderful Park City tradition of electing a mayor who is honest, consistent with their messaging and a leader we can be proud of.

Please join me in voting for Andy Beerman.

Greg Schirf

Park Meadows

*****

Beerman has made a positive impact

As a 17-year full-time Old Town resident, I have seen my neighborhood go through profound changes, dictated by irresistible market forces and accelerated by COVID-driven migration.

The issues we face are gentrification, second homeowners out buying and crowding out full-time residents, increased car traffic, neighborhood nuisances…

The current city administration led by Andy Beerman has been extremely successful in curbing those tendencies on very impactful projects:

• Preserving natural land under the Town Lift and avoiding the construction on Treasure Hill land what would have been a massive hotel, conference center and general kowtow to the unlimited greed of architects and contractors.

• Playing a critical role in the preservation of Bonanza Flat as an outdoor playground for all, rather than for the few.

• Shaping the development plans of the parking lots at PCMR and DV in a reasonable and more sustainable direction.

• Opposing the piratical annexation efforts of Hideout.

Looking beyond the city success on these specific programs, I believe the mayor’s focus on broader issues like encouraging car-optional transportation, development beyond pure tourism (arts district, efforts towards encouraging permanent residency and affordable primary housing) all go in a direction that will preserve or increase our city’s quality of life, attractiveness and economic balance.

Andy understands that those goals cannot be pursued only at our very local level and is deeply and effectively engaged with regional and state players.

Let us keep a winning team — as a City Councilor Nann Worel contributed to go in the same direction, but Andy has been the driving force in this changing times, and I will vote for him in the coming election.

Philippe Astié

Old Town

*****

Preserve a vital water source

Many issues in Summit County appear to focus on either western or eastern needs, but there remains one underappreciated value that benefits the entire county. We can only achieve this through the passage on the November ballot of the open space bond in its fully contemplated amount.

Land and water preservation in our eastern environs provide a fundamental need for the entirety of the county. This area possesses the heart, namely, the Weber River with all its tributaries, living riparian areas and wetlands. This massive carbon sink is composed of vast verdant meadows, farms and abundant wildlife which depend upon it. Along with their agricultural purpose, these grasses and woodlands have also helped protect the quality of this river’s sources. With hardened pavements and webs of septic systems, sprawls of development will only work to pry its destruction. We will never be able to afford its repair or remediation price tag when it is too late.

The Weber River system and its connected flowing filters of natural lands are what we all drink! While the east relies on this watershed to replenish deep springs and well aquifers, we must not ignore the sizable western county demands. A region that only 20 years ago was nearly depleted of its groundwater, bringing painful moratoriums with their contracted legal battles into weekly headlines. Today after immense and fruitful county and city efforts, the Weber River system delivers nearly 7,000 acre-feet a year of clean drinking water to keep the Snyderville Basin and Park City community thriving. As the east relies on the economic opportunities of the west, the west must never abandon their equal share of the burden to protect eastern lands. These interrelated land and watershed resources allow us all to live and prosper in our homes and businesses sustainably.

Now is the time to come together and fully realize a county-wide open space initiative. It is far easier and economical now than waiting. If we can protect the river heart of this beautiful county — by safeguarding the very lands which feed and protect it, it can endure on — to protect us all.

Doug Evans

Oakley

*****

Beerman is the right choice

Tom, Dick, and Bob Peek collectively express our support for Mayor Andy Beerman for his second term. We share our personal and professional experiences we’ve had with Andy over a lot of years.

As members of this wonderful community for at least 40 years each, we have seen the community expand and contract. Park City is in the middle of the most challenging expansion in our experience. We have been extremely fortunate to have had a number of excellent mayors who have been willing to take on the real challenge of this job out of their love for Park City. Andy came to Park City for the same reasons that we did. Lifestyle was number one and figuring out how to make a living was number two. Mayor Andy is currently doing a great job in an extremely challenging time and he is honest, open to input and enthusiastic. While we appreciate the commitment all of our elected leaders, we feel it is Andy’s leadership that is needed to take us forward successfully.

Dick served on City Council for two years alongside Mayor Andy. His professional experience working with Andy is telling; Andy is respectful and listens well to his colleagues. He works well under pressure. He communicates well and is a team player who engages in effective collaboration.

We feel Andy has shown great skill in leading Park City through the challenges of COVID-19 and works tirelessly for his community.

We all feel that Andy is the right choice for mayor.

Bob, Dick and Tom Peek

Park City