Letters, Oct. 2-5: Readers endorse candidates





Beerman has a vision for the future

I didn’t vote for Andy Beerman in the last Park City mayoral election, but I’m glad he was elected. Turns out, Park City has flourished over the last four years under Andy’s leadership. We have seen, among other things, environmental preservation, economic growth and a general stewardship of the Park City life we all are so lucky to live.

Andy has not achieved the successes of the last four years by himself, but his vision for and dedication to this city have been a significant driving force for the progress we have made. Much work remains to be done, and Andy knows that. I encourage you to spend some time with Andy as I have, and he will convince you with his firm understanding of facts of this community, coupled with his vision of how to continue our way of life into the future, that we are headed in the right direction under his leadership. Vote for Andy and let him continue take actions that will allow us to live the life we love.

John Hutchings

Old Town

Toly was born to lead Park City

Voting for Park City Council candidate Tana Toly next month will be an honor. The fifth-generation Parkite and co-owner of Red Banjo was born to lead the town her family has called home for over 100 years. The town we all love. The town we all share. The town that now needs to come together and heal.

Tana is young, energetic and gritty. She understands how we got here and if she needs any history lesson, there is always Grandma Shiny (Mary Lou) to turn to. Most importantly Tana will do the work necessary to get us all back on track with a transparent and kind governance accepting of all.

Currently Tana holds positions on five local and regional boards. She was “elected” by most of these boards, some twice. Her ability to find common ground bodes well for our future and reflects on her respected authenticity. She listens, she does the work and then she unites.

Join me in voting for Tana.

Ivonne Timar

Old Town

Beerman has taken bold action

Let’s focus on the positive in the upcoming mayoral election. Under the leadership of Mayor Andy Beerman, we have pushed back on growth by protecting Bonanza Flat, Treasure Hill, Clark Ranch and Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures — literally taking thousands of entitled development rights off the table. Additionally, the 5.5 acres the city purchased in Bonanza Park blocked a high-end commercial development, and is now available for community benefit via an arts and culture district with affordable housing.

Mayor Andy has overseen the addition of 157 affordable homes. He has shown national and global leadership in addressing our climate crisis and through his regional relationships, helped get H.B. 411 passed, which will allow our city, county, school district, PCMR and Deer Valley to purchase all of their electricity from 100% renewable sources. We have the most aggressive climate goals in the country thanks to his vision and leadership.

We are a more walkable town thanks to the redesign of Park Avenue, the tunnels under S.R. 248 and the investment in the Rail Trail and Prospector Square connections. Our water management has resulted in residents using 1 million gallons LESS during peak months than we did eight years ago. During COVID-19 and the shutdown of our resort economy, Mayor Andy successfully lobbied the state for an additional $3 million in funding for Park City due to the disproportionate impacts on our businesses and residents.

Issues of mine-impacted soils, traffic, congestion and lack of affordable housing are ubiquitous to our mountain town. If they were easy to solve, they would have already been solved. Read the headlines from 30 years ago and you will see that we have wrestled with these issues for decades. Yet, no other administration has made the tough decisions and taken the bold action to address tough issues. I want leaders with leveled-headed experience who know how to work regionally to address our most challenging issues and this is why I am all in for Andy.

Mary Christa Smith

Prospector

Both bonds have my support

Swaner Nature Preserve, Round Valley, McPolin Farm, Bonanza Flat. These remarkable spaces create views and wildlife corridors. They give us joyful places to play. They are the defining features of our beautiful mountain town. They didn’t happen by accident or good luck. For over 20 years the greater Park City community has used bonds to fund the acquisition and preservation of the open spaces that we’ve all come to cherish. Now for the first time, we have the opportunity to pass a countywide bond. This bond will preserve the critical farms and ranches that nurture our wildlife and protect our watersheds. The bond funds can also be used to enhance wildlife habitat, trailheads and recreation.

We know that open spaces, trails and wildlife are all essential to our quality of life. Purchasing land and applying conservation easements is also the only tool we really have to limit growth and preserve these assets for all.

The county can only issue a general obligation bond at a general election, like the one this November. I don’t believe we can afford to wait another election cycle. Each opportunity to preserve land is increasingly the last opportunity. At the same time, we’ve seen the Park City School District carefully and thoughtfully lay out its plans for necessary improvements. Delay will only mean greater expense down the road.

In Park City we’ve come to appreciate that there are a host of organizations working to make our life here so wonderful. In the spirit of community and generosity, I hope you will join me in voting for both the open space bond and the School District bond. We need both: good schools and healthy human habitat.

Graham Anthony

Summit Land Conservancy board president

Henney advocates for Parkites

I’m writing on behalf of Tim Henney for Park City Council.

We’ve been friends for over 25 years and have participated on numerous endeavors, starting with Tour des Suds, Mountain Trails Foundation, open space advocacy and Citizens for Responsible Growth.

Whatever the topic, whatever the issue, Tim looks at situation with unbiased, clear-headed lens of intelligent thought.

Park City should feel fortunate that he serves the community on City Council and citizens should feel grateful that he wants to continue to serve.

Tim always provides fair and balanced thought and leadership. I see Tim as an advocate for all Park City residents.

Disclaimer: I live in Snyderville Basin, have had a business in Park City for 20 years, and I care a lot about Park City.

Steve Hegerfeld

Snyderville Basin

This is who we are

Recently, I was out on my deck playing a couple of acoustic guitars, late afternoon on an idyllic and chilly day. It was gorgeous. My view is south to the library and up the mountain on 13th street.

Gradually, I noticed a form moving at crazy high speed, north, down Norfolk, where it intersects with 13th street, close to my deck, north of the library. I have seen lots of skateboarders try to come down Norfolk at high speed and not be able to hold it together on the corner of 13th and Norfolk. They wind up in my yard. So I watched what would happen to this UFO.

To my amazement, this was a funky two-wheel bike with a very hefty second seat behind the driver, and it was screaming. As it got closer, I saw there was a beautiful, “pre-granny” woman in the front seat. In the rear seat was a beautiful young girl, maybe 3 or 4, laughing and shouting completely unafraid of the crazy speed, which is what they were doing.

They made the corner of 13th and Woodside and breezed by me smiling and laughing, making a crazy left turn seconds after back to north down Woodside and screaming like that was the only moment that mattered, ever. They vanished.

I’m in love with them both. Mother and daughter, or grandma and granddaughter? Who cares?

This is what we have forgotten. This is what we need to be. This is Park City. Why I’m here.

Michael Witte

Park City

4 more years for Beerman

If for no other reason than his leadership in getting the Treasure Hill bond passed, we will be voting for Andy Beerman. But there are lots of other reasons to vote for him. All of them make Park City a better place to live and work. His leadership and connections allow a town of 8,000 people to have outsized influence in Utah. Community leaders from across the political spectrum endorse him. His seat at the table with the Olympic Organizing Committee will ensure that Park City benefits from any future Games while at the same time protecting us from any adverse effects. He is working on issues we believe and care about including transit, affordable housing, climate change, social equity, sustainable tourism, preserving our history in conjunction with Friends of Ski Mountain History, water conservation and more. We are all lucky to live in this little slice of paradise called Park City. While many suffered due to COVID, the town did remarkably well. This was not by accident. We are lucky to have dedicated community leaders headed by a great mayor. We need, and Andy deserves four more years.

Pam and Niels Vernegaard

Old Town

Henney, Rubell have what’s needed

Summer is over and fall is in full effect, which means that the main event for our local Park City elections is fast approaching. With that, I wanted to add a few thoughts on the City Council race.

The usual local election themes have surfaced. Development, traffic and affordable housing have not surprisingly risen to the top. But to me, development and responsible growth is the issue the others are inextricably tied to.

A lot of people might not remember the late 1990s when a massive golf and condo project was proposed in Round Valley. It was called Val De Ronde. Citizens Allied For Responsible Growth (CARG) was trying to stop it through the planning and zoning process. CARG ran an ad in The Park Record under the headline “Pardon our French,” which outlined the vast differences between what zoning allowed and what was proposed. Tim Henney paid for that ad.

Tim has been a long-time opponent of over-development. And he’s been successful in his time on the council. Intelligent, informed and incisive, Tim has what it takes to stand up to those who would subvert our planning processes.

Given the development pressures all around us, I challenge us all to question if this is the right time to change our representation. Developers will view change as a sign that the citizens don’t want a tough stand against growth.

In addition, I have spent a significant amount of time conversing with another candidate, Jeremy Rubell. Jeremy reached out to a lot of people in the area prior to starting his campaign and has continued to do so as he’s been learning about the issues facing our town.

I’ve appreciated Jeremy’s campaign updates with his analysis of council agendas and meetings. I believe strongly that he will bring a business-focused, yet community-driven point of view. And more than anything, I am confident that he will bring healthy and informed debate to the council.

If you, like me, want to be clear and consistent about keeping Park City’s quality of life, let’s reelect Tim Henney, elect Jeremy Rubell and send a blend of experience and perspective to our council.

Eric Hoffman

Park Meadows

Here are the facts

I read The Park Record every edition, cover to cover, as do a lot of you. But it is only one of many sources I use to keep abreast of Park City issues and goings on. One issue that is becoming apparent, however, is the increasing lack of civility, and facts, in letters to the editor. Let me state: These letters are NOT the news, they are NOT necessarily the facts. Each represents just one person’s opinion. In response to some of those letters, here are some actual facts.

The Mayor DOES NOT run the city or make unilateral decisions. We have a City Council of five elected officials. If you’re wanting to call out a particular elected official, remember that all councilors have one vote, majority rules, and the mayor does not vote.

The City CANNOT unilaterally stop development and growth. Landowners have vested rights, and it is up to the city to enforce the Land Management Code to make that development conform. If we don’t like development, the only alternative is to buy the land and preserve it.

Mayor Andy Beerman and Councilor Tim Henney DID participate in the Miners Day parade. Their “float” was brooms and dustpans. I even pointed out some trash at my feet, and Andy dutifully, and smilingly, came over and picked it up.

This country has systemic racism BUILT IN. That’s not my opinion, it’s a fact that is proven over and over again. It needs to change, and it IS changing, albeit ever so slowly. But it is systemic, and if you don’t believe it, then may I suggest you get yourself educated on our country’s history.

84060 is Park City, 84098 is Summit County. I don’t mean to divide anyone, but do realize where you live, and direct your comments to the appropriate governing body.

I’m not supporting one candidate or the other here, just reminding those who write to think twice, reread your letter, sleep on it, reread it again, and ask yourself if what you are writing is factual, a regurgitation of hearsay, or just brain-dump rambling. Know the facts … stay on point.

Ed Parigian

Old Town