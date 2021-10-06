Letters, Oct. 6-8: Debate over mayoral election continues





Beerman has a track record of success

As a fervent believer in addressing climate change, I firmly stand behind Andy Beerman for Park City mayor. It’s not just because I want my children to enjoy powder days when they’re as old as me, but because the threat of severe drought, wildfires and rising temperatures are making an uncertain present and foreboding future too obvious to ignore. A summer of smoky skies and unhealthy air is a grave example of what they could live with the rest of their lives.

Unless we act now.

Under Mayor Andy’s leadership, the city is on track to beat our goal of community wide net zero emissions by 2030. It’s remarkable. Additionally, he has assembled numerous groups and connections within the greater mountain region to create an aggressive route to reducing our collective impact on the planet. These relationships are key and here are a few of Andy’s accomplishments:

• Founded Mountain Town 2030 to create regional collaboration and action.

• Assembled groups of municipalities to form and pass HB 411, the Community Renewable Energy Act. The result: 20 communities including Salt Lake, Summit County, Ogden, Moab and Park City, committed to 100% renewable energy.

• In 2020, Park City was the World Wildlife Fund’s One Planet City winner.

• Requirement for electric car chargers in development code.

• Electric buses on the road — they’re quiet, clean, and L.A. adopted them once they saw how well they work here.

Andy is also all in for equity and affordability. He has worked to further the causes of our affordable housing crisis, development quandaries, social inequities and addressed the complicated issues of growth in this modern-day boomtown.

When I think about the future for my wife and my kids in Park City, I yearn for a tireless and dedicated leader with a wealth of experience and a long track record. A leader who takes part in fighting for where we live and those who live here and is passionate in his activism for the environment surrounding us and everyone else. Andy has been vociferous in his climate pursuits and has certainly earned four more years.

Bryan Markkanen

Prospector

*****

Walking closer to a cure

On Saturday, Aug. 28, 51 teams with 329 walkers raised over $140,000 (and donations are still being made) at the Park City/Wasatch Back Alzheimer’s Walk. This walk was the first to be held in the entire United States and what a great way to get back to supporting the community in person.

Thanks to our generous donors, our wonderful planning committee, Basin Rec, all of the local churches, organizations and team leaders who formed teams to walk, and our incredible volunteers on the day of the event (especially the Park City students who helped!)

Also many thanks to our incredibly supportive sponsors, KPCW and The Park Record for their coverage of the event, and Walmart, Smith’s and Foodtown for donating water and snacks.

Through the generosity of supporters like you, the Alzheimer’s Association is able to fund research, care, support, awareness and advocacy locally and globally. Every day we are a little closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Thank you Park City and the Wasatch Back for making a difference!

Andrea and Steve Spaulding

2021 Park City/Wasatch Back Alzheimer’s Walk co-chairs

*****

Beerman deserves another term

We are truly fortunate when it comes to elections in Park City and Summit County. We always seem to have a choice between two or three well-qualified candidates for our elected offices, as opposed to the debacle of trying to pick the “least worst” in our national elections. That being said, I believe that Andy Beerman is the best choice for mayor. Those who know me know that I am a strong supporter of term limits, and I would set those limits at two terms. The first term provides a learning process and allows you to introduce the ideas and programs that provided the reason people voted for you in the first place. The second term allows you to capitalize on what you learned and continue implementing the programs that you introduced or are supporting. After that, I think new ideas and new people are in order.

No one person can make changes to our city government, least of all the mayor. The mayor only gets to vote if there is a tie. If it’s your idea or proposal, councilpersons or the mayor need to convince at least three council members to agree. The last four years have shown that the current council has agreed on almost all the issues requiring a vote, and the mayor has been primarily in agreement with the council’s actions. Andy has been able to convince the council of the validity of his concerns, and vice versa. This is further manifested by the fact that a majority of the council enthusiastically support Andy for a second term. Andy has been a strong consensus-building mayor.

What the mayor does that does not involve the council is representing the city at governmental functions and establishing relationships with other local, state and federal governmental organizations. Andy’s regional involvements (and many of his other accomplishments) are documented on his website and he has done an outstanding job. This attribute is not shared by, and sets him far ahead of, his opponent.

In short, I’m all in for Andy.

Jim Hier

Tollgate Canyon resident and former Park City councilor

*****

Dedicated to sustainability

Saturday, Sept. 24, saw the ninth year of Recycle Utah’s successful Free Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (HHW) at the Canyon Village lower parking lot. Hundreds of drivers staying safely in their cars continued the tradition of disposing of hazardous materials safely.

With Park City Sunrise Rotarians assisting, our community was able to properly discard approximately 12,000 pounds of latex paint, 6,500 pounds of e-waste, 6,200 pounds of chemicals, 50 pounds of medications/sharps, 1,223 pounds of batteries, 125 gallons of oil, hundreds of CFL and LED bulbs, propane tanks and cylinders, fire extinguishers, and numerous bicycles and mattresses.

We are reminded of Park City’s dedication to sustainability as the community continues to work to keep toxins out of our landfills and protect our local watershed.

Many thanks to our partners who help sponsor this event: Summit County, Park City Municipal Corporation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Recycle Utah and Park City EpicPromise for the continued use of a parking lot.

Please save the date for next year’s Household Hazardous Waste Events: Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Karen Nielsen

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club

*****

Beerman represents our voice

In my fierce 50-year fight for “women’s equality” I have voted for a female candidate based on gender. I do think electing the first woman mayor of Park City would be a milestone for our town, but at what cost?

During my term on the Park City Council one of the first things I learned was how imperative it is to have the full support of the mayor and the other members of the council to enable me to represent the good people of Park City who elected me. (Support to do your best job doesn’t mean everyone drinks the Kool-Aid.) Unfortunately without that full support, many opportunities were diverted and valuable time was spent on the political treadwheel.

When three of the current City Council members publicly support Andy Beerman for reelection we should all pay attention and understand the full importance of that confirmation. These three public servants understand that the role of mayor is very different from that of a council member. They have seen Andy Beerman in both positions. They have watched Andy devote his warm, caring passion of Park City to the equity of every one of our citizens. Andy’s council supporters have watched him behind the scenes outside of the public eye and know that his character, vision and passion will guide us through the rough waters of the next four years. Andy has the experience as a council member and a directing mayor to not waste any time in orienting the new elected officials and giving them the tools to be a productive voice of the citizens. A vote for Andy is a vote to support your city council.

In my 40-plus years living here I honestly believe the next four years will be our most crucial in preserving the culture we have all worked tirelessly to create. It is crucial that we sustain our respected and valued voice at the county, regional and state discussions that Andy has so genuinely elevated over the past four years. Andy understands and speaks “Utah.” A vote for Andy is a vote for our Utah voice.

Please join me in reelecting Andy Beerman as mayor.

Peg Bodell

Old Town resident and former Park City councilor

*****

There’s no place for vandalism

We have enjoyed living in Park City for 41 years and feel so fortunate to live here as it is a great place! From time to time we have gotten involved with elections and on occasions showed our support for a candidate by placing a sign in our yard.

This summer we displayed a “Vote for Nann” sign and to our dismay found the sign taken apart and tossed into the bushes. There is no room for this sort of vandalism in our community and I truly hope that actions of this sort will not continue to occur.

Stacey Walker

Park Meadows

*****

Consider needs of Park City’s seniors

Park City is a great place to live and those of us who moved here a decade or more ago are, well, a decade older! And this is such a great place to live, many of my friends and I are not anxious to leave. But as a good segment of the population reach an age some call “senior,” more services are needed. Fully 29% of Park City is older than 55 and a good percentage are considerably more senior.

As chairman of the Alzheimer’s Community Council for the Wasatch Back, I have had discussions with Nann Worel about what it would take to make Park City more supportive of seniors. Several points raised by Nann are important to consider:

• The needs of seniors extend way beyond the Park City Senior Center and a comprehensive strategy is needed

• Park City is desperately in need of “step down” housing for older residents who wish to remain in town. Currently there are few options for older homeowners and residents who find themselves in need of more manageable residences (e.g., smaller in size, single level, etc.)

• Cooperation between Park City, Summit County and private developers is needed for a Continuum of Care campus. The seamless offering of independent living graduating to assisted living and on to memory care is not currently available in our community

• Programs to diagnose and assist in the care of seniors who find themselves or loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s is desperately needed at the local level

These needs are obvious to me and many of my cohort and it is great that a candidate for mayor has them on her radar. Thanks Nann for hearing and understanding our needs.

Stephen Pettise

Park City

*****

Leadership needed from mayor’s office

I had an Andy Beerman sign in my yard last election and have even helped on his previous campaigns, but my allegiance has changed. I’ve discovered over the last four years we need a mayor with the experience to lead us out of what is looking like a dead-end street on so many critical issues in our town.

We’re lacking in transparency and the ability to honestly discuss issues we don’t agree on without getting shut down. We need more listening and communication, less arrogance and intimidation. We need to collaborate with our neighbors in Heber and the rest of Summit County. The Wasatch Back needs to start addressing traffic, school district boundaries and other issues as a regional community.

Even with all that, for me it comes down to the oath of office and character, especially in times of crisis. I was Park City Board of Education chair in September 2016 when our district suffered a devastating tragedy with the death of two students. I got the call when I was out of state on vacation, and we packed our bags and headed home immediately. I spent the next few days communicating with the board and administration as well as being available to students, parents, staff and the community. In March 2020 when our community was trying to decide how to manage COVID-19 as it was sweeping across the county, our mayor was missing in action. When our local government was dealing with the largest issue this town has seen in decades, shutting down our community and our local resorts, critical leadership was coming from our city and county council. In a time of crisis the top elected official should be front and center, reassuring the community.

While my support had slowly eroded for a myriad of reasons, this was the final straw.

Be assured, I’m not voting for Nann because she’s “Anybody But Andy.” I know Nann will not only listen, learn and lead, but she also has the character and experience, and is the better candidate.

Join me in voting for Nann Worel for mayor.

Tania Knauer

Park Meadows

*****

Henney is an asset for Park City

I had the opportunity to attend the first City Council debate sponsored by the Park City Rotary Club and KPCW. Finally, a debate!

The debates are great because it’s where you really get to hear the differences between the candidates. Some have dreamy and vague ideas about the future. All well-intentioned but with little knowledge of how things actually work. For example, in this state, you can’t just downzone private property. Aerial tramways sound like a fantastical solution but the costs, right of ways required and technology don’t make it feasible at this moment in time.

What struck me about the debate was that the only candidate with a clear, concise message and understanding of all the issues was Tim Henney. With his eight years of experience on City Council he offered specific solutions for the future and he cited the many examples of what the city has accomplished during his tenure. I got the sense that the other candidates had no idea about the achievements and primary goals of the current council and mayor.

But what I appreciate most about Tim is that you always know where he stands on issues. There is never any confusion. He doesn’t “mealy-mouth” anything just to get your vote or approval. He works hard to understand the problem, analyze the options and form logical conclusions. He welcomes new ideas and solutions. He begs for them. But he’ll demand from you what he demands from himself. Thorough research, facts and realistic solutions.

His bold, courageous and passionate leadership is a huge asset for this town. We are so lucky Tim is willing to serve another four years. Please vote for Tim Henney.

Alison Child

Park Meadows

*****

Climate change looms over election

As climate change threatens Park City’s economy and the safety of its residents, mayoral and City Council candidates should be proactive. The city should both mitigate local emissions and adapt to what our climate will be like in 2050-2070.

Parkites have big decisions to make about who leads us as mayor, who deliberates on the City Council and what policies the city implements. In a town directly threatened by wildfire and dependent on snow and clear skies, the changing climate should loom large in voters’ minds. Scientists tell us that the heat, wildfire smoke and drought we experienced this year are likely much less severe than what we will experience in decades to come.

It’s feasible in coming years that a wildfire will ignite in Parleys Canyon but the Jordanelle Reservoir will be too low to draw water from for firefighting efforts. Catastrophic wildfires could become frequent threats to Old Town itself. Ski resorts will struggle to remain open, much less profitable, in the latter half of this century. These are exactly the scenarios our local government should expect, prepare for and work to avoid.

These issues ought to dominate the local policy discussion and the mayoral and City Council races. Yes, climate change is a global phenomenon, but its localized impacts are particularly acute for us. Conversely, Park City can play an important role to mitigate future climate change.

That’s why Citizens’ Climate Lobby—Wasatch Back Chapter is hosting a virtual Climate Solutions Debate on Oct. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. (registration at https://tinyurl.com/u33bcs ).

The debate will provide local voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their proposals to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and adapt to climate change. It will be an open forum for each candidate to highlight the solutions they propose and for Parkites to ask them questions.

Though climate change is a global problem, solutions start with an exchange of ideas in our neighborhoods and City Hall. Join us Oct. 14 to raise questions, consider policy differences and be a part of our community’s response to climate change.

Sebastian Nicholls and Lauren Barros

Citizens’ Climate Lobby — Wasatch Back Chapter