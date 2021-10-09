Letters, Oct. 9-12: Readers endorse candidates as Park City election nears





Project should benefit quality of life

I guess you could call RRAD (Responsible Resort Area Development) the opposition, but in truth, we are a group of individuals working to ensure the final project approved at the PCMR base area is one that our community can embrace and enjoy for generations to come. As a member of RRAD and someone who has been following this development since the fall of 2019 prior to the application submission in February 2020 and participating in Planning Commission meetings from the beginning, there are some points made in the article “PCMR project supporters emerge amid the broad opposition” I’d like to address. Specifically, how does RRAD align with the comments of support? 1) We too are in favor of an improved Transit Center; 2) Drop-off and pick-up is included but insufficient based on current need today and expansion of the base area; 3) The parking lots do need serious improvement and certainly covered parking is an improvement; however, the circulation to access parking, the reduction of parking and the fact it is not all below ground are additional improvements which need to occur; 4) Perhaps property values will increase, but perhaps they won’t. Regardless, in my opinion, most residents choose Park City for the quality of life; 5) The workforce housing is for 161 beds of the 530 new jobs to be created by the project making no dent in our current lack of workforce housing so it isn’t really a win; 6) The majority of the amenities are geared towards the visitor or members of a private ski club — lost or reduced transit stops/routes, reduced access to mountain trails for cyclists and less drop off near the mountain are just a few of the lost amenities; and lastly 7) The development is desired and necessary, but it needs to be compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods and Old Town and just as importantly provide an overall benefit to locals and our quality of life.

Deb Rentfrow

Old Town

*****

Why I support the school bond

As the November election date approaches, we all must be mindful not only of the mayoral and City Council elections, but also the school and open space bonds on the ballot. Six years ago, I was considered by some to be a part of the “vocal minority” on the “No” side of the school bond. As we know now, the “vocal minority” was made up of over 60% of the voting electorate.

Since that time, the entire Board of Education has turned over, as has most of the school district’s senior administration, save Todd Hauber, our very adept district business administrator. Additionally, the board has led a comprehensive and collaborative effort to understand the true needs of our schools, our teachers and our community from a facilities perspective. The board has hired experts in building design, engaged teachers and parents, including myself and my wife, and received input from city and county officials alike, in a deliberate process. I applaud the leadership and sound judgment of Andrew Caplan and Erin Grady, who have both served as president of the board during this important undertaking. They have championed this multi-year process focused on the true educational needs of our school district, and have not caved to special interest groups, as their predecessors did.

We all want our children to have the opportunity for an outstanding education. Our teachers and staff are doing their part, but we need to align the student experience with the educational demands of the 21st century. The process for this school bond has not been rushed as it was in 2015. The stakeholders have been heard. The board’s plan does focus on the needs of the students, and it will improve our children’s educational experience. Will the outcome be perfect? Certainly not. However, the focus on moving the 9th grade to the high school, moving the 8th grade to the Ecker Hill campus, and expanding the elementary schools to accommodate Pre-K students are aspects of an educational experience that most voters can and will support.

I encourage you to educate yourself on this school bond and join me in voting FOR it.

Joe Cronley

Park Meadows

*****

I’ve seen Beerman’s leadership up close

I support Andy Beerman for mayor. In my time on City Council, I have used my fellow elected officials and city staff to help me understand the issues we face, process the emotional roller coaster ride of misinformation, expert advice and public input. Andy immediately opened his door to me and helped me get up to speed, he knows how important it is to build trust among council and staff. When I observe Andy interact with city staff at any level he is engaged and interested in the issue at hand. Never letting the title of his office get in the way of doing the work of Park City residents.

Through the pandemic I have watched Andy make impactful decisions with the poise and conviction of someone who has been there before. Let us be clear, no one had been here before! Andy was clear in his mission to manage the impact of a global pandemic and economic meltdown in a way that would preserve Park City’s way of life. He achieved this goal by engaging with new voices and welcoming input from a variety of perspectives. Evidenced by his long list of endorsements, Andy is a proven and respected leader in the state, important considering Park City needs those relationships to have impact at the legislative level — think Hideout, accessory dwelling units, plastic bags and electric buses. The Legislature in Utah gives municipalities the authority to make decisions, but it also takes it away. The relationships Andy has built are critical to our way of life.

I cannot remember a mayor who has led with more conviction on anti-growth initiatives, environmental leadership and open space preservation. I believe it speaks volumes when three of the five City Council members who have worked closely with Mayor Andy are vocally supporting him, an unusual occurrence when the challenger is an incumbent. Strong council support is critical to being an effective mayor.

I believe Andy is the best choice to lead Park City into the future. I hope you will join me in voting Andy Beerman for mayor.

Max Doilney

Park City Council member

*****

Supporting school bond is responsible

I am a Realtor and a 24-year resident of Park City. I am in support of the general obligation school bond. Not only will the improvements to our schools benefit our students and our community, but our real estate values as well. It is a well-known fact that the best school districts in any area enjoy the highest demand and values for the homes inside those school districts. Improvements to all of the elementary districts creates more parity in the various neighborhoods. Historically low interest rates have increased my clients’ buying power in today’s real estate market. Likewise, these historically low interest rates increase our community’s borrowing power for the much-needed improvements to our schools. I encourage all Parkites to vote yes on the bond. It is the fiscally responsible thing to do.

Chris O’Neill

Park Meadows

*****

Worel’s leadership is key to future

Over the past two decades of serving our greater Park City community (eight years on the Park City Board of Education and eight years on Summit County Council), I’ve had the opportunity to work with and be mentored by some outstanding leaders. They worked to identify shared interests and values, were motivated to identify key issues, and work collaboratively and cooperatively to find solutions. The foundation of these efforts was open, respectful and honest communication, even when the conversations surrounded difficult and challenging topics.

Nann Worel is such a leader. While serving on County Council, I knew I could discuss any topic with Nann and that she would listen intently. She was able to help get to the bottom of issues while clearly representing her organization. Yet she did so while respecting mine and my role. She also has outstanding business and organizational skills. Leaders like Nann are key to a future of collaborative planning and problem solving along the Wasatch Back.

Bottom line, Nann listens and Nann cares. She would be a fine mayor.

Kim Carson

Snyderville Basin

*****

Experience matters in this election

The tension between Park City’s world-class open-space based lifestyle and continued commercial development is coming to a head. What we enjoy attracts not only new COVID refugees, but also the desire for intensive commercial development. The fact that both of our ski resorts plan to develop their current parking areas highlights the magnitude of these pressures. The question becomes not whether they will be developed, but how.

The core problem we face is how to manage growing traffic demand from these developments on a road system already operating at capacity. You cannot expand your way to mobility, rather existing capacity must be managed. Further development will only elongate our current jams while bringing them to the heart of town, making trips to the grocery store or school a daunting task.

Because our capacity is limited, we need a government that can set limits. Businesses have narrow views and want to grow. Vail Resorts management owes it to their shareholders to jam as many skiers as possible over their existing asset base in order to maximize dividends. The burden they put on our roads, on Main Street businesses and on your time, becomes an economic “externality” they do not bear. To support their growth, the S.R. 224 traffic jams that extend to Cutter Lane will reach to the Canyons Village and in-town gridlock will become normal.

Managing this inherent conflict will become job number one for the next local administration. It will require big-picture thinking and an ability to say “no,” or we all will pay the price. This issue extends beyond traffic patterns and paid parking at PCMR; it extends from your lungs to I-80. With their proven track record managing development (think Hideout and Treasure Hill) and ability to think big (both in time with the Bonanza Flat buyout and beyond our borders with regional agreements), both Andy Beerman and Tim Henney get my vote. The stakes are too high to risk managing this complex problem on an unproven team. Rather, we must think out of the box on the complex task of optimizing our collective outcome.

Roxane Googin

Park Meadows

*****

Beerman stands up for Park City

There’s a saying: Any jackass can kick a barn down, it takes a craftsman to build one. The Anyone But Andy crowd, dare I say, resemble the jackass in the barn, bucking and braying. Meanwhile, Andy persists smilingly, methodically to nurture what’s strong and universal about Parkites — love of place, love of nature, love of community, while unflinchingly addressing our areas of weakness — too many cars, lack of diversity, paralysis by analysis, low-performing bureaucracies. He rejects out of hand snake-oil remedies such as “building our way out of growth.” Campaigns are braying — anyone can do it. Governing is a craft, specific to a place, developed over time. Andy came as a young apprentice to this lifestyle, was raised and shaped by Park City, a subject and student of this amazing place and its quirky community. He has been skillful with the mayor’s tool belt, steadfast under pressure, ever positive and pro-active about our challenges and prospects. In short, Andy has been all in for Park City, so I’m all in for Andy.

Thea Leonard

Old Town

*****

Our community is better because of Beerman

I am in support of Andy Beerman for mayor as I believe that he exemplifies what I appreciate in leadership, which is listening, collaborating, taking action and getting results.

In the past four years, I believe our community is better because of his leadership. Our town is more livable and walkable from things like Car Free Sundays, the Park Avenue bike lane addition, the electric bus fleet, the pedestrian tunnel under Kearns and more. We have so much additional open space now as a result of his passion and commitment to protect what we value most. We have full-time resident neighbors because of added affordable housing to Old Town. As a board member on the Park City Museum and also the Historic Preservation Board, I have experienced Andy’s dedication to helping preserve the historic fabric that is weaved through so much of our town and mountains of which we walk, ski and bike by every day. As I contemplate the external pressures that impact our incredible community, I look at the long list of endorsements backing Andy and take notice of the regional support that these speak to, knowing that Park City cannot solve our problems alone and requires strengthening and leveraging relationships for mutually beneficial outcomes. I look forward to what the next four years will bring with Andy. I’m all in.

Randy Scott

Old Town

*****

A vote for our community

I have known Andy Beerman for years. Andy is someone I’ve run into out on the trails more times than I can count. Andy is someone I continuously run into at yoga class. Andy is someone I could share a beer with and talk about my concerns. Andy is someone who has worked his way up the ranks in our mountain town. His love for outdoor adventure, recreation and the environment is what brought him here. He has worked in the service industry. He and his wife ran a business on Main Street for years. He has a depth of experience in different sectors and a passion for the environment that is unrivaled. Andy is a person that I trust. He is approachable. He cares. He is someone that I relate with on many issues. Without him, we would not have Bonzana Flat and Treasure Hill as preserved open spaces. He is approachable, kind, knowledgeable and is genuinely invested in our community. This is a community that Andy has helped shape through his hard work and determination. He will fight for this community. Andy is the face of Park City and we need him to continue working for us.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of animosity right now in our town and surrounding this election. Many people whom I know and trust are voting for Andy. The majority of the current City Council backs Andy for another term. That in itself speaks volumes. Andy has put in a lot of hard work and his job is not done.

With several major developments in the works, a potential Olympic bid, affordable housing projects (just to name a few), I feel it would be detrimental for our town to have a changing of the guard right now. This is not a time for mudslinging, name calling and bullying. We are fighting tooth and nail to keep the community we know and love intact. This is our chance to come together and do right by our town. A vote for Andy is a vote for our community. A vote for Andy is a vote for Park City.

Alisha Niswander

Deer Valley

*****

Worel is a listener

I have had the pleasure of knowing Nann Worel for many years. From her time on the Planning Commission, People’s Health Clinic and City Council she has shown her ability to be a listener. Nann takes the time to address each constituent individually and listen, discuss or debate. She has proven to be an invaluable listening liaison representing our city to our many nonprofits.

Assisting on her mayoral campaign has been a rewarding experience. I am struck by the diversity of her volunteers and supporters. Whether walking with Nann canvassing our neighborhoods, chatting with folks at “Nann in the Neighborhood” or meeting many voters at “Meet & Greet” events, Nann has garnered support from a broad base of voters — business owners, retirees, young voters as well as new and long-term residents.

Seeing the diversity of her supporters gives me great hope that Nann will bring the voices of all citizens to City Hall. Nann will listen to all points of view. I encourage you to vote for Nann Worel.

Eileen Mullane

Park Meadows

*****

Beerman has a proven track record

I encourage you to vote for Andy Beerman for mayor of Park City in the upcoming mayoral election. Having lived in Park City for much of my life, and having served on the Park City Planning Commission for nearly 10 years, I have rarely seen a candidate better positioned to help our town. Andy’s track record on limiting growth, preserving/expanding open space and protecting the environment are the main reasons I support his candidacy, but he also has the unique advantage of spending the last four years cooperating with our state and county representatives to reach the right goals at the right times. We should take advantage of this “real time” knowledge, and all the valuable relationships that he has worked so hard to build.

Adam Strachan

Prospector

*****

Beerman has earned reelection

This fall, Parkites will face a momentous choice in the election of our next mayor. I strongly believe that Mayor Andy is the best choice for Park City and should be reelected. We face growing challenges as a city, and we need someone like Andy who is willing to listen to diverse viewpoints and who acts as an honest broker to craft solutions to those challenges that balance the competing desires and interests of the diverse parties involved. I also believe that Andy’s long experience as a successful businessman in Park City is a vital qualification. Lastly, our city needs an effective ambassador to represent us, particularly with the potential Utah bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. It is unfortunate that this year’s election has become mired in mudslinging, but I would encourage my fellow citizens to step back and focus on Andy’s overall record, which I believe warrants his reelection.

Frank Watanabe

Deer Valley

*****

Henney’s experience is an asset

If the election goes perfectly, from my perspective, Andy Beerman will beat Nann Worel and Tim Henney will get reelected. This will leave us with two whiskered councilpersons, Tim and Nann, and three young bloods, Max Doilney, Becca Gerber and either Tana Toly or Jeremy Rubell. That would be a great team … just enough experience and wisdom from Andy, Nann and Tim and enough juice from the younger three.

Our town can’t lose with this election. All remaining possible winners are great choices.

Why Tim? Tim, perhaps more so than any current or immediate future elected officials, will tell you what he thinks no matter how unpopular it may seem to the electorate in the moment. Yet, once he’s made his logic understood, he will vote to reflect the popular will. He will not insist he is right. He will represent us well.

Sure, he’s already had eight years in office. This is an advantage, especially when balanced by younger, less-experienced council members. Brad Olch and Dana Williams each served for 12 years as mayor. Having personally experienced recent history is big plus when council members are debating direction. You can’t remember something you’ve never experienced.

I first experienced Tim when he served on COSAC (Citizens Open Space Advisory Committee). His diligence then really impressed me. He does his homework.

Please vote for Tim Henney.

Jim Doilney

Park City resident and former City Council member

*****

Let’s help each other succeed

As we draw closer to Election Day, it is important to recognize the camaraderie of Live PC Give PC as a great pillar in how to treat one another during these trying times. This election cycle we will have the opportunity to support the general obligation school bond. There have been thousands of hours of input from the community over a three-year period; this bond reflects the outcome of all of the input received. The bond will provide benefits to our Latino community. With a commitment to inclusivity, pre-k expansion and wraparound services, this bond reflects the commitment to “whole child” programming. Facilities investments will result in developmentally appropriate bands of learning, including space for high-impact Pre-K education, and the additions will also provide the space for the wraparound services as well as teacher training and collaboration.

Every November, Live PC Give PC is a great example of how we unite in a way where the best of who we are seeps out. This day of giving brings the community together for “24 hours of extreme generosity.”

During Live PC Give PC I am humbled by two things: 1. being kind is not exclusive to one’s economic, political, ethnic or gender background. Whether you are a parent, restaurant owner, independent/Democrat/Republican, resort worker or company leader, people of all backgrounds give what they can on this special day to support the more than 100 Park City nonprofits that make this beautiful ski town an incredible place to live. 2. Park City nonprofits collaborate and go out of their way to assist each other through mentoring and sharing resources, by volunteering at the other’s events, and in partnering on programs that will help both to thrive. The individuals who make up these organizations are examples of their mission. They are not consumed by competition or rivalry.

Let’s stand together and acknowledge the wonderful attitudes and deeds of all of our fellow community members. I am confident on Nov. 5 that we will strive to be an example of how we can not only get along but help each other succeed.

Beth Armstrong

People’s Health Clinic executive director

*****

A vote of confidence for current leadership

Park City has been such a wonderful place to live for the 43 years we’ve been here. Much of what we love about our town is thanks to the foresight of the many talented and dedicated leaders we’ve elected during that time.

The current mayor and councilors are among those who’ve listened to and worked with the citizens to help make Park City better. We appreciate having city leaders who put the interests of city residents first and foremost, even though that isn’t always appreciated by outside interests.

I hope voters will support the re-election of Andy and Tim so they can continue their good work. Also relevant to the current election, it was very upsetting to this long-time resident to hear the misinformation being spread around before the August primary. Perhaps the most glaring was the “toxic waste dump” label certain people were using to describe the proposed soil repository on property just across the highway from the one at Richardson Flat. That seemed like an excellent plan to me, and apparently to many others at the local, state and federal level who were involved and/or who were paying attention over previous months and years. Unfortunately, the few people who believed the “fake news” made the most noise, and a good solution seems to have been dropped.

My thanks to the hard-working people who are currently running Park City.

I’ll be voting to keep them in office.

Dave Hanscom

Park Meadows