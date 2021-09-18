Letters, Sept. 18-21: We all have a role to play in preventing suicide





Offer help and hope to combat suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a community, we can be prepared to identify and respond to suicidal crises among our family and friends. Everyone and anyone can play an important part in preventing suicide in our community.

As a mental health provider and survivor of suicide in my family, this cause is near to my heart. In 1990, my dad died by suicide following a long battle with mental illness. Over the decades since his death, research has given us evidence-based tools to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

I ask that everyone take a moment this month to learn more about how to take action in preventing suicide. There are excellent free trainings and resources to learn more, including:

• suicidepreventionlifeline.org/how-we-can-all-prevent-suicide

• livingworks.net

• bethe1to.com

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self harm, help is out there. You can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255), download the SafeUT app, or reach out to your therapist, health care provider or someone you trust.

We all have a role in preventing suicide. We can all offer hope and help to those who are suffering.

Sarah Caldwell

Snyderville Basin

*****

Mayoral choice is clear

Elections present choices — that is what makes them so great and the core of our democratic process. A question with which all Park City voters are currently presented is who to select for mayor now that the primary has narrowed the field to a choice of two: Andy Beerman or Nann Worel.

Andy has a record that is a matter of public record. In his guest editorial in this paper and his campaign materials, Andy would like to take credit for being a “green” mayor and preserving open land among other issues.

Nann has been a voice on the City Council for the past five years where she has shown that her views on several critical issues differ from Andy’s. Those differences are significant.

If past is prologue, there will be a host of new issues in the coming years. Whatever those issues may be will certainly have impacts on the resorts, tourists, business owner, workers and residents — all of which may have very different costs, consequences and outcomes for each constituency.

It is critical that whoever we choose as mayor approach these as-yet-unforeseen issues with balance and a willingness to hear all points of view. Not imposing solutions that conform to personal agendas is key.

It is here that Nann Worel clearly stands out. Nann has devoted her life to public service as a Navy nurse, health official, chair of the Park City Planning Commission and city councilor. In each of these positions she has demonstrated an ability to gather facts, listen to a variety of perspectives and make considered decisions. She does not approach issues with a personal agenda but with humility, sensibility and care as she drives to a solution based on broad research and input.

To me, the differences in candidates is stark and the choice is clear. Nann Worel is the best choice for Park City and our future.

Jack Rubin

Park Meadows

*****

Actions speak loud

What a great day it was to celebrate this town’s history and watch both town residents and visitors enjoy Park City’s Miners Day parade over Labor Day weekend.

Finally a full parade along Main Street and Park Avenue, and it did not disappoint.

They were all there for us to cheer on, our local police, fire and EMS officers, local dignitaries, Democrats, Republicans and this being a local election year, the ones running for elected office. The campaigns of candidates Tana Toly, Nann Worel and Jeremy Rubell joined the parade, each with a large contingent of supporters.

Alas the campaigns of both the sitting mayor, Andy Beerman, and his cohort Tim Henney were nowhere to be found.

So what is it with these two?

Are they just too arrogant to campaign in front of the town on this important day? Maybe they are afraid to face the residents and be held accountable for their feckless performance?

Either way, “actions do speak louder than words.”

On a day such as this, if they can’t come out and campaign for your vote, they certainly do not deserve to get your vote.

Andrew Morphett

Park Meadows

*****

Beerman has resilience and fortitude

“Something’s happening; I need to check my phone.” Sunday evening, my phone shimmied and shook. A list of eight missed calls, plus blue and green word clouds with, “Are you home?” “There’s a fire near your home,” “Are you OK?”

I scrolled names of teammates, neighbors and colleagues spanning my decades in Park City. My people. One of those calls was Mayor Andy.

Andy Beerman messaged with concern for my neighbors and me during a home fire the Sunday of Miners Day/Labor Day. Maybe you noticed a commotion near lower Deer Valley? The fire was quickly extinguished — our sprinklers worked as intended, emergency response deployed with accuracy, and our mayor connected with concern and compassion.

A personal and relational root system supports this town and is the foundation of who we are. We show up for one another. Not just to galas or headline-grabbing stuff, but we show up for the small-touch, the necessary connections and service.

Our world and our town is on fire (metaphorical, literal and not just my condo) — when others back out of trying conversations and decisions and throw their hands up, Andy steps in with resilience and fortitude — public health, open space, transit, housing, water, fires, climate, events, equity, engagement, inclusion…

Mayor Andy is all in. Andy Beerman humbly provides responsive governance and service for the people and the place in which we live.

Thank you all for the texts and calls. Yes, you can help — you can help our community. Love where you live. Seek the connection of genuine engagement over megaphones of social media. Attend a debate or meet Andy in an upcoming Q&A.

The election will be entirely by mail. Ballots will be mailed on or before Oct. 12. Reelect Mayor Andy Beerman.

Jennifer M. Franklin

Lower Deer Valley