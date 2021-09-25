Letters, Sept. 25-28: When it comes to virus, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure





Peace of mind

Last fall most of us were anticipating that the vaccine for COVID-19 would be our return to “normal.” No one anticipated that there would be such resistance to the vaccine, let alone wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COIVD-19.

The local resorts as well as many local merchants set up their own guidelines on precautions they required of their customers and guests. Yes, the majority of residents are now fully vaccinated — 71.9% as of Sept. 30 — but that leaves many not vaccinated because they are either under 12 years old or refuse to get the vaccination for whatever reason.

With the delta variant being highly contagious, we need now more than ever to have those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine or at the very least wear a mask indoors.

Stop the unsupported claim that a mask prevents you from breathing. Countless surgeons wear them for hours on end during surgery. Moreover, it’s far easier to wear a mask than to be on a ventilator.

The virus will not simply go away. It potentially may mutate into another variant which could be resistant to the three vaccines currently available for FREE to everyone over the age of 12. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Park City should require anyone checking into a hotel or seated in a restaurant to show proof of vaccine. They’re doing it in New York City and if you look at their COVID-19 case numbers, you’ll see it’s working.

Of course this will upset those who do not believe in the science of medicine. However it will attract those tourists who want to be in a safe environment.

From a public relations perspective, the publicity generated by a move like that would far surpass anything Park City could ever imagine. It would be a great peace of mind to know that other people around you are following the science and doing everything in their power to stay safe.

Michael H. Sommer

Jeremy Ranch

*****

A team effort

Over the past 18 months, the Counseling and Wellness Center team at the Christian Center of Park City has worked incredibly hard to meet the mental health needs of our community. Our therapists, coaches and staff have all worked diligently to provide spaces of healing and hope amid a tumultuous year.

In light of this, we wanted our team to hit the pause button and take a day away to refresh, refill and re-energize at our first annual staff retreat. We also wanted our therapists to leave the retreat feeling the support and care of the Park City community.

The Park City community delivered! Gifts were generously donated from Ritual Chocolate, Fairweather Natural Foods, Jans Sporting Goods, Align Spa, FiveSeeds and MTN WLD in Kamas. These gifts gave each of our therapists an extra opportunity for self-care and reminded them of the support of our community. Our team at CCPC wants to extend a huge thank you to each of these partners! We know that fostering mental health in our community is a team effort, and we are so grateful for your generosity. We look forward to continue working together to foster a mentally healthy Park City community!

Kirstyn Besch

Christian Center of Park City counseling administrative support

*****

A model development

Regarding the guest editorial by Ms. Lazenby (“Scale of proposed PCMR development threatens Park City’s authentic charm,” Sept. 18-21), forgive me for not having all my homework done, but is it true that the Planning Commission has not required a comprehensive, accurate and appropriately sized 3-D model of the proposal for review by everyone? If they have not, then “dereliction of duty” is too soft a charge. Hello, anybody home? Think McFly, think!

Gus Sharry

Summit Park

*****

Ditch the dirty politicking

I was fortunate to own a home here in Deer Valley in the ’90s and COVID-19 “forced” me to return in June 2020. What an amazing transformation I have seen; every aspect of Park City has only become better, due in a large part to the efforts of the mayor and City Council.

I was honored in late August when I was asked to march in the Miners Day Parade with the mayor and members of City Council.

The team was instructed, as being last in the parade and appropriately walking with brooms, pickers and a towing wagon for trash, to not wear candidate shirts or hand out campaign swag, as there would be no politicking allowed.

Imagine that … just working to make Park City better. I will be voting for the first time as a Park City resident for both Tim Henney and Andy Beerman.

My suggestion is this — instead of the dirty politicking, let’s have constructive debates between the candidates.

Robert Ward

Park City

*****

Give Beerman four more years

I am supporting Andy Beerman for mayor of Park City because he is honest and hard working, and he delivers on his promises. Andy has done a great job of shepherding us through the pandemic thus far. That includes economically with Park City sales tax revenues booming. We need steady and consistent leadership if we are to continue moving forward with the goals of Park City. From climate to the economy to housing and transportation, Andy has moved Park City ahead and he needs four more years to continue the progress.

Climate change is a huge issue facing a resort town that depends on snow. Andy has set one of the most aggressive climate goals, community net zero by 2030. He has worked with the state Legislature on H.B. 411 to allow Utah communities to invest in renewable energy. He has forged relationships county, state and worldwide to ensure Park City is in the forefront of climate initiatives.

Andy has set a long-term vision to add affordable housing to our community. Under his leadership, council and city staff have expanded their efforts and set a big goal that they’re working towards. If you swing by City Park or the Library Field, you’re likely to see a young family who lives nearby, thanks to his leadership.

Andy has worked with many organizations and community members on both the Wasatch Front and Back on the issues of transportation, traffic, affordable housing and climate. He has been endorsed by community leaders Erin Mendenhall, mayor Salt Lake City; Blake Moore, U.S. congressman; Ben McAdams, former Salt Lake County mayor and U.S. congressman; and John Curtis, U.S. congressman. Each has expressed their view that Andy is a hard working, caring and dedicated public servant who listens to many voices and unites people. We need those qualities in a mayor in order to get things done.

We need an experienced forward-thinking person to represent our town to the county, state and the country. We need Andy Beerman for four more years as mayor. I’m all in for Andy!

Mary Wright

Park City

*****

Beerman is a proven leader

I guess I shouldn’t have been so flattered that Mayor Beerman remembered me and my ideas when I approached him recently. It turns out that many people have had the same experience. It seems that Andy has a unique gift for listening to people, and to actually hearing them.

Mayor Beerman’s stated “Agenda” is the Vision 2020 — designed by 1,700 locals in Park City. I truly believe that he is faithfully committed to doing what we want. The mayor doesn’t have a vote in what happens in this town, only the City Council gets to vote, but I’m impressed with Andy’s commitment to making sure that the locals are heard.

Andy is a proven community leader that we can trust to continue to execute on our vision.

I’m all in for Andy.

John Keagy

Park Meadows

*****

Park City’s future is bright with Beerman

I’ve known Andy Beerman for many years and am excited to support him in his reelection. As mayor of Park City, he led efforts to preserve the quality of life and historic charm that Park City has to offer while also implementing a long-term vision for Park City to lead in sustainability, economic vitality and access to recreation.

Andy knows what makes Park City so special is its beautiful surroundings and access to trails and outdoor activities for its residents. He preserved over 3,000 acres in the past 10 years and doubled Park City’s amount of open space. I personally witnessed his passion for protecting Park City open space. When I was mayor of Salt Lake County, Andy was relentless in his efforts to convince me and my council to contribute funds to protect the Bonanza Flat area between Salt Lake County and Park City from imminent development. Without Andy Beerman, hikers, mountain bikers and backcountry skiers would have forever lost that precious terrain to private development.

I’ve been impressed with Andy’s initiative on climate solutions, making Park City one of the first Utah communities to commit to achieving net-zero by 2030. He also added 21 new electric buses and prioritized infrastructure for walkable communities. Both are sustainable solutions that simultaneously reduce traffic and improve our air quality.

While serving as Salt Lake County mayor and later as a member of Congress, I worked closely alongside Andy Beerman. He is a regional leader who collaborates and builds partnerships to achieve lasting success and makes strategic, smart decisions for Park City to be a healthy, vibrant community. His perspective and willingness to partner with leaders in the public and the private sector ensure Park City’s future is bright. I’m all in for Andy.

Ben McAdams

Salt Lake City

*****

What’s the motive?

In your Sept. 15-17 article “Virus surge putting strain on hospitals,” you quoted Dr. Wing Province regarding ivermectin, a potential COVID treatment: “Merck, the pharmaceutical company who produces this, who stands to make billions of dollars on this medicine, has come out and said ‘Do not use this medicine for the treatment of COVID-19,’ and we have individuals who are coming in and insisting that they receive it.” The truth is: Merck’s patent has expired and ivermectin is now cheaply available as a generic drug, therefore Merck doesn’t stand to make billions on ivermectin. But they (and other pharma companies) could make billions from the suppression of ivermectin, and the sale of the treatment drugs they are currently working on.

John Bartz

Park Meadows