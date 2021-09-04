Letters, Sept. 4-7: Show empathy to those facing mental health challenges





Empathy and kindness

I’m writing in response to Leslie Moss’s letter in the Aug. 28-31 edition about the “scary wing nut” who showed up at her garage sale. It’s true, some people can be unpredictable and even “scary,” but did she pause to consider their mental health? Perhaps he couldn’t help it. If someone would have visited her garage sale in a wheelchair, I imagine the customer would have been catered to with grace.

One possibility is the person suffered from anosognosia, when someone is unaware of their own mental health condition. It’s often connected to bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, but beyond these there’s autism, anxiety and depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, addiction and so much more. Mental health issues affect millions of humans who can’t always control their societal behavior. And this is where stigma and compassion enter the scene. What are our assumptions about people who struggle? Do we assume they are “scary wing nuts” or do we assume they are someone deserving of grace?

The police officer who came to her rescue was most likely trained in mental health, something our local officers take very seriously and have spent time and money for special training. One officer personally gave me his phone number should I ever need it for my unpredictable son — how amazing is that? I commend our local law enforcement for their ongoing efforts to enhance their knowledge with a stigma-free mentality to work with this struggling and growing population of people, all ages.

Let us all have some compassion for the brain. While yours may be in working order, your neighbor’s may not. Yes, our cherished police are there if needed, but perhaps they won’t be needed as much if we could all show a bit more empathy and kindness to those with physical and mental health struggles.

Mary Closser

Connect Summit County board member

*****

Bold action needed for students

It’s time for a mask mandate in Park City schools. As a parent of a child in their first year of school, I am greatly worried about her health and safety. Summit County must do everything it can to mandate masks in school to protect the most vulnerable among us, our children. I commend Mayor Mendenhall in Salt Lake City, who took the difficult but necessary step to do the right thing and declare a public health emergency.

Summit County officials and the Park City School District must likewise act boldly and not fear dubious political or legal ramifications. Our children’s lives are worth a fight. Summit County recently established a 2% school COVID positive rate trigger mechanism as a “middle-ground” approach to masking, but mandatory masking is already the middle ground. Remote schooling would be the more drastic, risk-averse approach. If we have our children attend school in person, it is morally imperative that we take every step to mitigate risk. Other than vaccination, not yet approved for children under 12, masks are the next best thing. Masks work well, despite what you hear from some politicians.

The delta variant has already proven disastrous for children. Schools in many states are already being delayed or shut down. Children’s hospital ICUs are reaching or already at capacity. Frankly we see the disaster coming by observing schools in other states that do not take mitigation measures seriously. I was heartened to see so many parents showing up to the first day of school wearing masks and having their children wear masks. But I was alarmed to see a number of parents and children not wearing masks. I was frankly disturbed to see school employees not wearing masks. Clearly a mandate is needed to achieve our community’s shared value.

Masking in a pandemic, especially for an unvaccinated population, is a no-brainer. I implore state lawmakers and Gov. Cox to lift the school mask mandate ban and let localities decide what’s best for their communities. I likewise ask Summit County and Park City school officials to take bold action and mandate masking in schools.

Pinebrook

Matthew Slonaker

*****

Let’s start thinking local

I also have been looking at the proposal for the PCMR base area and am appalled at the cavalier and profiteering approach that the developer is taking. I have skied at Vail in Colorado and come away with how costly it has become to ski and live there. Everything they have done has been for their bottom line via tourists and not for local full-time residents. From what I see at Vail, there has been minimal planning on how to make life “better” for locals. It has gotten so expensive to ski and park in Vail that we no longer go there.

Park City is at a disadvantage because of its topography with a city on a hill. We have already created a town center — Main Street — with businesses that cater to our short-term guests and those who live in the immediate area. With the recent “improvement” in parking, via high fees for parking at night, we no longer go the restaurants on Main Street.

The new development with the removal of the existing number of parking spaces, increased demand for parking of short-term visitors and employees to the new facilities, and skier demand will only foster parking rates that will eclipse those at Vail.

At the same time basic 21st-century infrastructure for full-time Park City residents is not what it should be. For example, there are massive dead spots with cellular service in Park City proper. In our case in Park Meadows, Verizon has had to provide a booster for our home to give us better cellular service. However, when we are at Prospector, the mountain shadow provides only one bar of service. I know of no plans for fiber for residents in 84060 areas. In addition, streets and related gutters are in disrepair.

Before we go ahead with the PCMR base, arts and cultural district and Deer Valley expansion, and encourage and invite any new guests, let us fix our infrastructure. Park City government needs to have plans to update our infrastructure.

It is time to think local.

Victor Janulaitis

Park Meadows