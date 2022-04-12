Letter, April 9-12: Give like Sam

Give like Sam

In early February, the Live Like Sam Foundation proudly announced eight Give Like Sam Grant recipients. These groups of students were awarded funding to facilitate their community service projects. Two of these projects are now complete.

Choe Sawyer and her team of seventh graders in the Leadership class led by Elizabeth Thompson at Ecker Hill Middle School were awarded $145. The team used the funds for supplies to host a bake and craft sale at their school with the goal of raising money for the Swaner Nature Preserve. On Monday, March 28th, the team proudly presented a check for $828 to Janna Coulter from the Swaner Nature Preserve. The project was both a great learning experience for the students and an opportunity to give back to their community.

Brewster Hutchinson and Sean Burnette, students at Park City High School, received $200 plus advertising support to hold a book sale benefitting local nonprofit PC READS. The sale was such a huge success, and the students were able to raise $1,000 for PC READS. Brewster states: “This project was a phenomenal way to connect with the community and especially to benefit PC READS, an organization well deserving of community support. The opportunity given to us by Live Like Sam and their Give Like Sam grant was extremely valuable and gave us a chance to execute a project which will help PC READS, who in turn will go and give back into the community and spark positive lasting change for the better.”

We look forward to sharing the success of our other Give Like Sam Grant recipients as more projects are completed.

Ron Jackenthal, Blackhawk Station

Founder, Live Like Sam Foundation