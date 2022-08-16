Letters to the editor, Aug. 17-19: Injured by the actions of an unleashed dog

Park Record letters to the editor

Speaking for the trees

“We speak for the Trees, in the name of Science”

I am lucky enough to live in Park City for almost 30 years and truly blessed to live & hike regularly in Old Town.

For the past several weeks I’ve witnessed the remains of chopped down trees & stumps along the Sweeney Switchback’s. So, I’ve inquired with The City to learn about why this taking place. I am told this is being done in the name of Forest Management and employs the tenants of Cohesive Wildland Fire Management a.k.a, Forest Clearing. I was given a DRAFT Treasure Hill Forest Management Plan for Public Comment. Have you seen this?

Meanwhile, independent scientists are publishing reports showing fires spread slower through uncut forest areas due to higher levels of moisture and nutrients in the soil. It’s worth noting wildfires that leveled towns in California and Oregon followed “forest thinning” efforts and were more aggressive in thinned areas. And after this year’s New Mexico fires the forestry service itself had acknowledged they just didn’t understand effects of climate change and fire. Scary, right?

Scientists are also publishing on the role of forests in removing and storing toxins, such as arsenic and lead, which are released into air, water, and soil when areas are cut or burned. In towns such as ours, legacy mining towns, the forest is keeping us safe from the toxic history of mining. Should the area be burned, the entire town could have hazardous air. Do we want this risk?

This week we hear chainsaws as they gnaw away tree after tree. I asked the City if anyone has considered the effects this tree cutting would have on our air quality, since we all know we have high levels of lead and arsenic that is known in our soils and therefore our forests. No answers from anyone at the City.

Speaking for the Trees and for my tax dollars along with my Treasure Hill bond monies, I know I would certainly appreciate an answer from the City that they have or will soon be hiring credible 3rd party scientists to do an in-depth scientific analysis of the soils & land well before any more trees are chopped down, or a prescribed burn or worse. Please.

Carol Anne Kret

Park City

Injured by an unleashed dog

For the second time this summer, I was injured by the actions of an unleashed dog. Both times the dogs left their yards and approached me, and my leashed dog, in the street. These instances were situations where the owners condoned their dog’s actions. One saying, “don’t worry, my dog is friendly.” The thing is, my dog is not.

My dog becomes aggressive when approached and often becomes entangled in a brawl with the other dog as the situation escalates.

I suffered a concussion during the first incident when I fell trying to pull the two dogs apart. The situation ended when a construction worker in the area helped to hold the other dog. The owner had not known what to do.

Of course, I can notify authorities and make a big stink, but it won’t stop my next encounter.

I need your help.

Unleashed dogs leaving their yards is an issue not just for other dog owners but everyone who lives, walks, and rides on your street. A well-trained dog doesn’t approach other dogs, walkers, and riders in the street. Take responsibility now and take measures to keep your dog from approaching people in the street.

These incidents are not my fault nor the fault of any of the dogs. It is the fault of the owners unwilling to be good neighbors.

Alison Kuhlow

Park Meadows

Danger on a trail

My wife and I have been walking on the “in town” section of the Rail Trail all summer. On many occasions, we have needed to dodge speeding bikes going up or down hill. Given the large number pedestrians on the section of the Rail Trail from Heber Avenue to the Transit Center, speeding bikes can make the trail dangerous. Some of those on bikes are polite and will call out when approaching from the rear of walkers, but too often that is not the case. Heavy e-bikes can really speed and getting hit by one of them could be tragic. Placing a speed limit of 5-10 miles per hour (which is still pretty fast relative to walking speed) on the “in town” section of the trail which gets heavy pedestrian use would be helpful and make the Rail Trail safer for everyone.

Ralph Guercio

Part-time Old Town resident

Trump dishonored and corrupted the presidency

Two letters recently appearing in the Record make a point about federal law enforcement agencies being “weaponized” against ordinary citizens and the ex-president. Apparently, the ex-guy is being falsely accused and by inference ‘the feds will be coming for you next’ is a common thread.

I’m thinking that if you steal classified documents, tried to overthrow our government, interfered with both a federal and state election, caused a riot at the capital, obstructed justice, attempted extorting the Ukrainian president, ran a scam university and charity, falsified loan documents, and took the 5th amendment over 500 times – maybe the feds should be coming for you too.

In addition, Trump dishonored and corrupted the Presidency by lying publicly over 30,573 times, bragged about grabbing women by the genitalia, the subject of multiple sexual assult accucations, cavorted with porn stars, made lewd remarks publically about his daughter, misused the US Postal Service, refused to divest his financial interests while in office, had eight associates arrested or convicted of crimes, failed to release tax records, appointed his daughter and son-in-law to White House positions, and courted white supremacist groups. All character qualifications acceptable by too many voters. It’s sad and ominous what Americans are willing to accept in their leaders.

I look forward to DOJ and state grand jury investigations, charges by prosecutors, trial by a jury of his peers, found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted to a prison sentence and excluded from ever serving again in public office. Only then will accountability and justice be served and the rule of law preserved.

Doug Vilnius

Summit Park

Deal with them at the polls

The New York Times recently reported that two reliable studies show that 15-20 million Americans support the GOP position that violence is an acceptable form of political discourse. While I find the drivel contained in Mr. Heck’s editorial repugnant, it does serve to let us know that these people are in our community and that we need to deal with them at the polls. That being said, dedicating the amount of space that a guest editorial takes to a conspiracy fanatic is questionable for a respectable newspaper.

Bob Dillon

Park City

Apply for Leadership Park City

Dear Park City,

Become a sharper pencil and Apply for Leadership Park City Class 29.

A useful pencil needs to be sharpened just like leaders need to continually resharpen their skills. Developing leadership skills along with a deep understanding of Park City is why Leadership Park City was created 28 years ago. As a Class 27 graduate, I’ve expanded my appreciation for what makes Park City so unique. When I moved here 9 years ago, I was drawn to Park City for the active lifestyle, culture, and beautiful surroundings. My eyes opened wide once I attended the Leadership Park City program, where my admiration grew into a desire to help maintain this special place.

By design, my class included a group of smart individuals bringing diverse views which bolstered my learning experience. My cohorts inspired me, sometimes painfully, to look beyond my own viewpoint at issues I felt strongly about. Much like if a pencil was human, through the painful sharpening process, it left a mark on me and how I see our community.

Free and funded by the City of Park City, the Leadership Park City year-long program was created by Myles Rademan. Myles leads each monthly session providing a deep understanding of how the city, county, and its non-profits operate. He’ll introduce you to Park City’s shakers and movers, while providing insights into key issues facing our community. Like an eraser, this historical understanding allows us to correct the past mistakes and not repeat them. As an Alumni member, I’ve talked with many past graduates and they’ve shared their admiration for this well-run program and how it helped them build character and personally grow as leaders.

Write you own story using your sharpened pencil and apply for the Leadership Park City. Visit http://www.applyforleadership.com . Don’t delay, the deadline is Friday, August 26, 2022.

Andrew Cohen

Board of directors

Leadership Park City Alumni Association