Letters to the editor, Aug. 20-23: Seasonal workers need full housing support

Park Record letters to the editor

Apology warranted

The Editorial Staff of the Park Record should apologize to the Readership of the Park Record for publishing the vitriolic diatribe entitled “Guest Editorial” in the August 13-16, 2022 paper.

Good editorial content should offer value to readers. Unfortunately, The August 13-16 “Guest Editorial” was a bitter and abusive piece of writing that presented a litany of falsehoods. In fact, I could not find an example of a truthful statement in the Editorial.

Editorials also typically present an opinion and attempt to support their opinion, present and possibly reconcile contrary viewpoints. This “Guest Editorial” presented a lopsided, negative, acrimonious litany of fabrications.

When the Park Record allowed the publication of this “Guest Editorial” they failed in their responsibility to their Readership to present truthful information. Because of this failure, the Editorial Staff should apologize.

I hope we can return to a Society that honors truth, facts, science, honesty, integrity, and self-sacrifice for the common good and I hope that the Park Record joins in this effort.

Brian Ward

Aerie

Seasonal workers need full housing support

Seasonal workers need full support for appropriate housing.

I have a house for rent in Midway. I am constantly contacted by seasonal, mostly out of the country “J1” workers, asking to rent my house December through March to a group of the workers-usually at least 4.

It is shocking that the resorts, restaurants, hotels and other organizations recruiting these workers do not provide housing and resources for their recruits working here.

The workers seeking employment here is noble as much as needed. However being left to fend for themselves puts them in jeopardy in several ways.

Though my house is not far from Park City, it is not on a direct bus route. An All Wheel Drive or Front Wheel Drive or sometimes 4 Wheel Drive car is necessary to negotiate the roads on especially snowy nights. Are these workers expected to rent a car for the duration of employment here and do they know the need for the type of vehicle that is safe for them to drive? Do they even know this is a significant consideration? Since Park City housing is mostly unaffordable and in shortage, it is reasonable that they are seeking housing in surrounding areas beyond bus routes. Are the employers doing anything to address this?

My own son worked in a restaurant for years with J1 workers. One time he found out there were up to 10 living in shifts in a single condo. They lost their hot water in the middle of winter for days and did not know they had recourse with the landlord. My son brought 6 of the workers to our home to shower and change into warm clothes. I contacted their landlord on their behalf to address the hot water issue.

There is very little affordable housing for these workers in and around Park City. We local to the county know this well, yet these workers are left to figure out housing while still in their country for the upcoming season. This is highly unscrupulous of the employers. It is unsafe and burdensome for the workers, leaving them vulnerable to living situations that often are not near ideal for their needs.

Cynthia Thomas

Kamas

A little closer to an Alzheimer’s cure

On Saturday, August 13, 38 teams with 300 walkers raised over $100,000 at the local 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. (The fundraising amount is still growing and we will continue accepting donations at act.alz.org until December 31.)

This walk was the first to be held in the entire United States and what a great way to kick things off in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

A special thanks to our wonderful organizing committee, Basin Rec, the Newpark HOA, all of the local churches, organizations and team leaders who formed teams to walk, and our incredible volunteers on the day of the event (especially the Park City cheerleaders and students who helped!). Many thanks to our incredibly supportive sponsors and to KPCW and the Park Record for their coverage of the event.

Through the generosity of supporters like you, the Alzheimer’s Association is able to fund research, care, support, awareness and advocacy locally and globally. Everyday we are a little closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Thank you Park City and the Wasatch Back for making a difference!

Andrea & Steve Spaulding

Co-Chairs

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Summit/Wasatch County