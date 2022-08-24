Letters to the editor, Aug. 24-26: Think about opening door for litigious company

Park Record letters to the editor

Think about opening door for litigious company

The article appearing in the August 20-23 edition of the Park Record discussing Park City considering new regulations regarding fractional ownership of single-family homes unfortunately omitted a significant development.

I attended the August 16 Fractional Ownership Information Session arranged by the Park City Planning Department and am even referenced in the article. While the article accurately related what occurred at this meeting, the most significant piece of information was not reported.

Whitney Curry, the representative from Pacaso, one of the entities pushing fractional ownership in Park City, was asked directly if the company is currently suing the city of St. Helena, CA. Ms. Curry confirmed this was in fact the case. Further research revealed Pacaso is suing St. Helena for proactively attempting to prohibit fractional ownership in their city.

This should be a giant red flag as Park City and eventually Summit County consider fractional ownership policy. The city should think long and hard about opening the door for a litigious company that seems to put profits over the wishes of a community.

Vincent A. (Van) Novack, PhD

Snyderville Basin

Classes without tests

Classes started Monday at the University of Utah but it’s not too late to enroll as an HB60 student. HB60 is a program that allows Utah residents 62 years of age or older to audit many of the undergraduate courses at the U (and any other state institution of higher learning) for $25 per semester (not per class) plus any fees that a class might have. Since you’re auditing the classes you’re not working towards a degree but you don’t need to take tests or write papers unless you want. I’ve been taking advantage of the program for years now, taking classes in geology, climate change, anthropology, language, philosophy and physics. It’s a great program if you have the time and are interested in learning.

Through SB45, the legislature has also opened the program to veterans of any age who are Utah residents. You can find more information at https://continue.utah.edu/hb60 or by calling the U of U continuing education department at 801-581-7155.

Robin Filion

Pinebrook