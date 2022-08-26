Letters to the editor, Aug. 27-30: Touched by kindness on a Park City trail

Park Record letters to the editor

Touched by kindness on Mid Mountain

It was an idyllic summer hike with my mom at the end of July. Puffy white clouds, a light breeze and 75-degree temperatures with more flowers than normal due to our monsoonal rains. Seemingly out of nowhere a foot-grabbing root took my mom down hard. Face first. There was lots of gushing blood, and I feared the worst.

Mom likes to say, “There are good people everywhere, we just haven’t meet them all yet.” This experience proves her point. 15 mountain bikers stopped to help. Next came a flurry of first-aid kits, ice, extra water and food. Combine this with advice on how to stop the bleeding and add in a ton of emotional support. Mom was buoyed by this spontaneous group of trail angels. She finished her hike. The doctor said icing her nose right away helped immensely.

I hike and run in the mountains daily with my dog. I’ve had exactly zero negative interactions with mountain bikers. In fact, when we are off the trail to let bikers pass, my dog gets tons of “good boy” compliments. He normally doesn’t like strangers, but he likes mountain bikers.

My mom and I are grateful to the people who stopped to help us. We felt the warmth of our mountain community on that summer day. There are good people everywhere in Park City, I just haven’t met them all yet.

Allison Kitching

Park City