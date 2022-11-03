Letters to the editor: I have my facts straight

Park Record letters to the editor

I’m writing in response to letters and opinions written by those associated with StopDakotaPacific that disagree with my statement in the Park Record Voter Guide that Canice Harte is not against Dakota Pacific and wants more density for affordable housing.

Available public records support my statement. Snyderville planning commission minutes (Sept. 8, 2020) show Harte on record supporting Dakota Pacific going from commercial to residential, but providing a negative recommendation because he is in favor of higher density for more affordable housing: “Commissioner Harte said he thinks that using the 80% AMI is more of a tactic than it is a real solution. If he were on the County Council, he would be looking to have the affordable housing to be less than 60% AMI.”

Harte’s advocacy for 60% AMI (area median income refers to residential, not commercial development) demonstrates that he is in favor of higher density housing at the Tech Center site than what Dakota Pacific proposed.

To further this assertion through public records, during Harte’s interview with La Société Deux Magots (LSDM), when asked about the Dakota Pacific project, Harte answered: “I was on the planning commission when Dakota Pacific was under review. Then, I was on record as supporting the transition to residential. The developer has rights. This cannot be ignored. There are numerous precedents for developers to repurpose developments based on changing times and conditions.”

These associates of StopDakotaPacific never accepted multiple formal requests from myself or Holly McClure to discuss our values and goals for Summit Co. They chose not to conduct formal candidate interviews to vet each candidate’s position on the Dakota Pacific CUP. This lack of due diligence and understanding of the public record should be of grave concern. The public deserves to have clear insight into the group’s conduct when they have put themselves forth as self-described community leaders.

I humbly request that voters review the facts and make their own decisions about who represents the will of the people of Summit County this coming election. Public records are also available to see who financed campaigns, which may be eye-opening to voters as well!

John “Jack” Murphy, candidate for County Council Seat E

Silver Creek