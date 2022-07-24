Letters to the editor, July 23-26: Park City fantastic – if one can afford it

Park Record letters to the editor

Park City fantastic – if one can afford it

Many of us may have seen the news about Park City being named one of the greatest places to visit in 2022 by Time magazine. This is certainly a feat worthy of recognition and likely comes due to the hard work of many individuals in the tourism industry. I would add that it is also a wonderful place to live, although becoming more and more exclusive every year.

Individuals labor behind the scenes to make our tourism industry run smoothly – the servers, dishwashers, bartenders, cleaners, Uber drivers, etc. Awards seldom recognize the thousands of hands that collaborate in an effort to make the Park City experience enjoyable for visitors; the folks making beds and pouring coffees and maintaining trails and driving into town before sunrise to shovel snow out of walkways. Many of these folks now see an ever-increasing portion of their wages allocated to their rent, gas, groceries, and other cost of living increases, reducing their overall quality of life.

How can we contribute to making Park City a great place for visitors and those on the socioeconomic margins? Can we be a community that welcomes the world, and is just as inclusive to those within it?

The most meaningful way to support individuals and families is by investing decisively in workforce and affordable housing and vocally supporting its development when projects find their way to City or County council. Over the past few years, hundreds of long-term rentals have been lost to nightly rentals. What once was considered a home for a family is increasingly deemed an economic asset in an investment portfolio. I wholeheartedly believe this town is smart, caring, and compassionate enough to address the challenges local families face today.

I’m grateful to live in such a wonderful community and would like to see us take as good care of our neighbors as we have the destination that is Park City; a fantastic place to live in and to visit – if one can afford it.

Diego Zegarra

Old Town

Live traditionally to save civilization?

Tradition is the backbone of civilization. The Supreme Court of the United States of America points out that abortion rights have only been ‘traditional’ for fifty years and so should be abolished. Likewise, woman’s suffrage has only been a thing for only 100 years-end it now. Suffrage for nonproperty owning white men has been around for only 155 years- get rid of it. We have had freedom from black slavery for only 157 years-end this freedom now!

We must live traditionally to save civilization!

Ray C. Johnson

Jeremy Ranch

Fine folks live in Park City

So my car fob battery died but I have an app on my phone. I go to the post office, grab my box key which is on the phone key thingy and leave my phone in the car. Bad idea.

I get back to the car and clearly I can’t get in. The fob doesn’t work and the phone is locked in the car.

Good Neighbor #1 in the car next to mine lends me her phone and I call my friend who can start my car from his app. Doesn’t work. I stand there for awhile and Good Neighbor #2 hears me howling and recognizes my dulcet tones. He and his wife not only offer to drive me home, but they offer to drive me to my next appointment then come and fetch me. I looked at them all and said, “another letter to the editor about the fine folks who live in Park City”. I never forget that I love living here. And this is why.

Beano Solomon

Park Meadows