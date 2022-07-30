Letters to the editor, July 30-Aug. 2: More yellow lawns and golf courses are what we need

Park Record letters to the editor

More yellow lawns

I wanted comment on your editorial of 7/23-26 regarding water rules. My lawn is yellow, most of my neighbor’s lawns are yellow and that is because we are doing our part of cutting back on water use. Even still we get a note on our water bill about how we are being charged an energy surcharge and an increase cost per gallon due to the drought. Now my reaction to that is: we have the greenest golf courses I have ever seen with ponds and fountains, Deer Valley and upper Park Meadows where the homes are very expensive have very lovely green grass and large condo complexes have green grass also.

What pray tell is the difference? Ah ha, money!

The vast majority of green grass is owned by wealthy individuals, golf courses that cater to the wealthy: all groups that seemingly could care less about conserving water by following municipal rules.

So, by you saying: “We urge them to continue the responsible use of water they have exhibited recently” you are only encouraging people who don’t give a damn to continue on not giving a damn. A sur charge means nothing to them, how about encouraging the City to have the guts to actually enforce the rules, not with sur charges, how about shutting off their water after they use an allotted amount.

I bet that would catch someone’s attention: more yellow lawns and golf courses is what we need.

Roger Strand

Park Meadows

Why do we need increased water capacity?

34 years ago, Summit Park ran out of culinary water. For months water had to be trucked in to fill their supply tanks while deeper wells were drilled. Summit Co. residents were schooled by local government, KPCW, and the Park Record about the realities of water in the mountain west. We were admonished to conserve. Water utility fees increased to dis-incent our usage.

In response, my household cut-back on its own use. We checked for leaks, reduced our lawn size, installed rain sensors and drip irrigation, and have watered no more than every third day for more than 20 years. In the warmer months we take “Navy” showers and jump in without waiting for the hot water to arrive at the showerhead.

What has state and local government done for their part? Precious little, the allure of tax revenue is too great. Local governments continue to sell building permits based upon subordinated water rights. Golf course communities continue to be approved and built. Our city government is in the process of completing construction on a new water treatment plant with an increased capacity. Why do we need increased capacity? The only logical reason is increased development. Our government needs to control rather than encourage growth. It needs to look after the future well-being of its current citizenry rather than placing our future at risk for current tax revenue income.

Now, in one of the most water foolish plans I’ve seen yet, Utah is planning to convert the Delta electric powerplant to hydrogen fuel. The plant was originally built to use Utah’s abundance of coal to produce electricity for SoCal. It seems that the ecologically minded Californians no longer wish to purchase dirty coal power; they desire green energy (Cali can’t produce its own power since they abandoned their 50-year dam construction and hydroelectric plan just 10 years in.) So, to keep our customer happy we must convert to clean hydrogen power. Cool! Just one thing, hydrogen is produced by using electricity to split water molecules. Where, in the second most arid state in the nation, does this water come from, you ask? Good question. If even there is a source, shouldn’t we be carefully apportioning it for our own dry state rather than exporting it to California in the form of electricity?

With that kind of foresight and planning on the part of those elected to look after our future, I think I’ll start taking “hotel” showers again and fire up the slip-and-slide for the grand-kids. Maybe Mountain Town Music can hire Nero to play fiddle for us.

Alex Cimos

Solamere

A problem grows in Round Valley

Dear Council,

As a homeowner in Park Meadows, I was shocked and dismayed to see the level of intrusion of the Musk Thistle along Round Valley Biking and hiking trails. If this condition is not immediately addressed, my expectation is the problem will be fivefold next year.

It is unacceptable that this situation has not been addressed adequately. It is substantially worse than any year in the past decade. I realize that the City has many issues to address, but this is a blatant dereliction of duty and responsibility. This environmental hazard deserves a larger part of your attention, energies, and budget.

Respectfully,

Dave Levine

Park Meadows