Letters to the editor, July 6-8: Summer concert was a disaster before it even started
Thank you from the Holley family
The outpouring of love from friends and family for Glenn’s memorial was overwhelming. We would have loved to acknowledged each attendee but there were just too many people. I now know what a guest book is for.
We would especially like to thank Marty and Drew from Small House Strings; Rhonda and Heleena; the Sharp family, especially the Twins; Dee and the Red Ant Works; and are so grateful for the magic food providers Bret, Scott, Karen, and Done to Your Taste Catering.
Thank you everyone who found a way to avoid driving to Rotary Park. I didn’t get to see, but I understand that there was a plethora of bikes. Glenn would be proud of you.
Our deepest Thanks,
Mary, Harrison, and Kyra Holley
Park Meadows
Summer concert was a disaster before it even started
Deer Valley was totally unprepared to manage its new ban on bringing alcohol to its summer concerts. 20-30 minutes line to get a drink, 45-60 minutes for food. Ridiculous. Once again, the gospel of greed takes precedence over customer service. Until these lines are greatly reduced, vote with your feet.
Susan Himes
Lower Deer Valley
Letters to the editor.
