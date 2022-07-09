Letters to the editor, July 9-12: We could become the Amsterdam of ski towns

Park Record Letters to the editor

Thank you to Park City’s bravest

I am writing this letter to express my sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of the Park City Fire Department for their work over the weekend extinguishing a fire at King’s Crown. The fire could have been far more serious and the incredibly fast response time and professionalism of the PCFD prevented a significantly worse situation. We are so lucky to have such a professional and dedicated group protecting us. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the proximity to the 4th of July is troubling. They really mean it when they say no fireworks! Thank you again to Park City’s bravest.

Rory Murphy

President, King’s Crown HOA

The Amsterdam of ski towns?

Recently I was walking Willow Park it occurred to me there were more ebikes than regular bikes on the trail. All kind of bikes some with kid carriers some with people pedaling and some not.

My neighborhood in Silver springs is the same but with the addition of e skateboards and mono wheel thingys. Its great. I have not purchased anything yet still needing to burn a few more calories than watts to keep my old body in some semblance of shape.

I was recently thinking after reading Tom Clydes article on the horrible winter parking issues at the resorts why not give us some free bike parking. Not in the back of the lots but right near the lifts. Say along the wood fence at the cabriolet at the canyons, by the first time lifts at PC or the uppermost parking lot at DV. Something out in the open, safe, where you could lock your bike to.

I live in Silver springs and the county and basin rec plow the sidewalk/path along 224 from Redstone to past the light at the Canyons. That’s a few large neighborhoods it passes. I have tried one of those ebikes with a throttle and I know I could ride on of those with my ski boots on a mile or so from my neighborhood to the Canyons. With pedal assist or a regular bike you could just change your shoes out.

Not quite so sure what works for DV and PC but there are trails.

This is not going to vastly change the parking problems, but for some of us who the bus has become a little more inconvenient (Silver springs lost its bus route) or those leery of crowded buses with covid, influenza, monkey pox it could be an option. Plus it would give me an excuse to tell my wife why I have to buy one.

How about PC Ebike/Bike nation am I crazy lets hear your comments.

Who knows we could become the Amsterdam of Ski towns.

Russ Paskoski

Silver Springs