Letters to the editor: Nov. 2 – Nov. 4: A vote for Erin Grady is a vote for community

Park Record letters to the editor

Ballots have been mailed and it’s time to vote! This letter is to show our support for Erin Grady for the Park City Board of Education. Erin has proven her commitment to our community and deserves to be re-elected to fulfill her vision to see the Master Plan and realignment through!

First and foremost, Erin is a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, engaged citizen and community member. Prior to her service on the Park City Board of Education, Erin served as PTA president at Parley’s Park Elementary School as well as co-chair of the Teacher Appreciation Committee. She has spent countless hours volunteering her time in her children’s school buildings.

In addition, Erin’s service to the Park City community is astonishing. In addition to serving as president of the Park City Board of Education, Erin sits on two other community boards of directors and volunteers her time for local nonprofits to better the community. Erin’s service on the Park City Board of Education is a result of her commitment and desire to be a civil servant. She serves her chosen, and nearly lifelong, community with integrity, transparency, sustainability and open-mindedness to create a highly successful, equitable and inclusive school district for ALL stakeholders.

Erin is passionate to serve PCSD and will continue to be an effective leader on the Board of Education with your vote on Nov. 8! Erin is wholeheartedly committed to the Board of Education and the community and works tirelessly to produce a highly respected and effective school district. Erin understands the importance of partnership and works collaboratively with community partners, teachers, administrators, school employees, parents, and students. Erin’s experience on the Park City Board of Education proves her excellent stewardship and leadership. A vote for Erin is a vote for community!

Please vote for Erin Grady for The Park City Board of Education District 5.

Courtney and Chris Opdyke

Silver Springs