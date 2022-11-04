Letters to the editor: Nov. 2 – Nov. 4: With her, you get authenticity

Park Record letters to the editor

I am writing in support of Erin Grady for reelection to the Park City School Board. Erin has been a committed member of this Park City community for the majority of her life. Erin cares deeply about the schools in Park City and serving all our students and is always willing to go beyond what is asked of her to serve and care for the people in this community.

She is a loyal friend, she is funny, she is witty, she is experienced, she is thoughtful, she is caring, and she has shown her ability to lead this district through many ups and downs and challenges and wins. It is perhaps the way she does this that is most significant — civilly, thoughtfully, and passionately. When she says she is going to do something, she does it. She follows through on her commitments and service and Erin has shown that she has the grit, the ability and the passion to serve through whatever comes her way. She takes things seriously, she stands up for what she believes in, she knows when to lighten up, and she cares deeply.

With Erin you get authenticity, you get loyalty, you get hard work, you get laughter, you get commitment, and you get someone who will respect this community and continue to serve it through her leadership and outstanding commitment to Park City.

Wendy Crossland

Park City