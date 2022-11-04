Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: A commonsense councilman

Park Record letters to the editor

I’ve worked with local planning and city councils as a developer over the last 20 years in IL. I live here in Park City now and unfortunately see the same things at this local level. What is new is what I see in Holly McClure and John “Jack” Murphy running for County Council. These are two locals that have skillsets beyond what one typically finds in local government. I think it’s because they actually care as parents, business owners and are lovers of the Summit County lifestyle we all moved here to enjoy. Both could have chosen anywhere to live in the country, but settled down with their families here. I can relate as my wife and I chose the same for our family, for similar reasons. Park City is flourishing in so many ways and the best way to continue that is to have strong leadership with fresh new ideas that truly care about the community.

I’ve sat on the pastoral council at St. Mary’s with John “Jack” Murphy and have gotten to know him and his family well. Jack offers up very pragmatic, commonsense solutions that I feel are necessary traits to succeed as a councilman. He is extremely hardworking and is passionate about looking out for the best interests of the people. I saw his skillset when he helped shed light on the tax assessment process. He sprang into action, analyzing tens of thousands of properties, reading Utah State Code, and reached out to local and state agencies and representatives to move the injustice through the proper channels. He has a way of synthesizing complex data into easily understandable communications. If you saw him present at the Tax Summit in September, read the Tax Valuations page on his website or listened to him speak to the State Tax Commission, it is obvious: Jack knows how to stand up and get the job done. That is why I will be voting for John “Jack” Murphy and Holly McClure.

Matt Dill

Jeremy Ranch