Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: An act of kindness
On a recent visit to the Heber City area to visit my son and his wife, we encountered vehicle problems. Mountain West Trailers (where my son is employed) allowed us to work on our truck in their shop. We cannot express how much we appreciated this act of kindness.
Vehicle problems at home is one thing but, vehicle problems on the road is another ball game. A business of this caliber, that opens their heart to someone in a time of need, is a real blessing. Heber City is fortunate to have them located there.
Brian Phillips
Pahrump, Nevada
