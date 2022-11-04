Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: Build what you bought or sell it

Park Record letters to the editor

As election day nears, I’ve noticed there is one issue that shares bipartisan support from both Democratic and Republican candidates for Summit County Council — complete opposition to Dakota Pacific’s proposed land-use change at the Kimball Junction Tech Park.

Canice Harte (Democrat) already voted against the Dakota land use change (commercial to residential) as a member of the planning commission (5-2 against). He’s also committed to supporting the community’s wishes, stating, “I want to get citizens’ input on how they want to see the community develop, change, and grow.” Holly McClure (Republican) is stating she would stand up for Summit County against developers like Dakota, saying, “Kimball Junction is the elephant in the room, yet here we are with a Council running the Dakota Pacific Cup into the end zone in spite of overwhelming public opposition.”

Finally, John “Jack” Murphy (Republican) is fully against the proposed change from commercial to residential for the Tech Center/Dakota Pacific. He has stated that “increasing the population of Snyderville by 30%-65% would be intolerable to the community” while also saying “approving big developer’s projects because it has some affordable housing is a flawed model that only supports developers’ economics.”

I hope the governor, state legislators, and most importantly, the post-election Summit County Council, take notice and reject this detrimental proposal.

In the early 2000s, significant time and effort went into designating the Tech Park as non-residential based on core benefits embraced by the community. Dakota knew its designation when purchasing the land, yet from day one they have tried to change the land use. As the saying goes, you should build what you bought or sell it (preferably to Summit County)!

Jeff Revoy

Silver Springs