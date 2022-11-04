Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: Erin Grady belongs on School Board

Park Record letters to the editor

When we came to Park City in the early 2000s as J1 students, we fell in love with this town. After grad school we chose to move here from Brazil and made Park City our home for the last 20 years.

We have three children in the Park City School District and are local businesses owners. During our first few years here, we worked for Deer Valley Resort, where we originally met Erin Grady. Since then, Erin and her family have not only become our neighbors but also our friends.

Having grown up in Park City, she and her husband, Lee, stayed in Park City to raise their two children. Erin has been dedicated to the community since the day we met her. She is passionate about our children and our teachers. During part of her time as a parent at Parleys Park, Erin held a few positions in the PTA and ended as the president. Five years ago, she stepped up and became a member of the Park City School Board when our community needed her. Knowing that the School Board is a challenging position during normal times, she stayed passionate and dedicated to continue her duties by keeping our children at the forefront through Covid.

We know that Erin played a critical role in getting the bond passed for the Districts Master Plan and is excited to see the realignment through. Erin is dedicated to ensuring that our district stays true to its mission and vision by prioritizing the equity of our children’s education. She has also made sure that our educators have had the highest raises in history. She is always open to having the hard conversations and improving communication. She has always had an “open door” policy for all her constituents. She is fiscally accountable and holds the district responsible.

We want to take this time to thank Erin for her past five years of service. We are excited to support and stand with her during the next four years. We hope that you all see that it takes someone like Erin with institutional knowledge of not just the district but also of Park City to continue to move our ever-changing community forward. We hope that you stand with us in voting for Erin Grady, District 5 of the Park City School Board, on Nov. 8.

Emerson Oliveira and Juliana Klein

Pinebrook