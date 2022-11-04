Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: I’d like to continue
I am a mother first. I am a parent, not a politician. I started this journey to make a difference with the background I have in education. I believe I can do that. The Park City School Board had this confidence in me as well, by unanimously voting me in to fill a vacant position.
I would like to continue to serve on the school board and use my qualifications and dedication to continue improving our schools, and better our community for our children.
Mandy Pomeroy
Park City
