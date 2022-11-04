Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: Marion and Park City have little in common

Park Record letters to the editor

As you shared about the distillery coming to Marion and concerns East Summit residents raised (“Proposed cidery ripens concerns in Kamas Valley”), I want to call attention to the one person outside of rural Summit County listening to residents and property owners here: Jack Murphy.

We didn’t move to Marion for amenities, or for sleek modern architecture. We moved here for a simpler, rural type of life. We want cows and pastures and ranches and hayfields — not Pinterest-worthy wedding venues and date-night options that none of us can afford.

The responses we’ve heard (typically from people NOT living in Marion) have been that development will happen, and that if we want to reject every form of development, we should just move. But where? Where should we go… somewhere more rural? Is there no place sacred enough to be left undisturbed by the encroachment of development… for whatever reason? If this is the approach we take, there will be no rural places left for people, like my own family, seeking to escape the rat race and find a life they actually love to come home to.

Many of us will be voting for Jack in next week’s election — largely because in issues like this, Jack recognizes that hearing from residents of the actual area in question matters. Part of protecting all of Summit County means listening to residents of rural Summit County and giving us a forum through which to speak.

Marion and Park City have precious little in common. I can’t hope that anyone on County Council currently will hear where I’m coming from and empathize. This distillery project has made us all realize we need better representation in local government, and we are committed to working hard to find elected officials who will actually hear us and value what we want for the places where we live.

Lauren Halcik

Marion