Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: PTA, you’re the best!
I am fortunate to be a third grade teacher at Parley’s Park Elementary School. Our staff is incredibly lucky to have the undying support of our dedicated PTA parents (Jessica Wiltsee, Hilary Schmutz, Amy Zahniser, Mira Choe, and Liz Williams, just to name a few). These remarkable people organize and implement the Falcon Fun Run fundraiser in the fall, classroom grants, software programs, Running with Ed, the Scholastic Book Fair, delicious comfort-food conference meals, Teacher Appreciation surprises, field trips, volunteers, communication that connects various cultures, funding to attend educational events/workshops, gifting PPES spirit wear, yearbooks, the ice cream truck, class parties, and so much more.
Words cannot express how important our parents are to our school community. During the darkest hours of Covid and inevitable teacher burnout, these folks were there to make sure we never completely lost our morale. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
I know I speak for my entire faculty as I express that during this season of gratitude, we are most grateful for all of the support that our PTA contributes all year long. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Jennifer Shane
Salt Lake City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.