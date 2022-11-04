Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: PTA, you’re the best!

Park Record letters to the editor

I am fortunate to be a third grade teacher at Parley’s Park Elementary School. Our staff is incredibly lucky to have the undying support of our dedicated PTA parents (Jessica Wiltsee, Hilary Schmutz, Amy Zahniser, Mira Choe, and Liz Williams, just to name a few). These remarkable people organize and implement the Falcon Fun Run fundraiser in the fall, classroom grants, software programs, Running with Ed, the Scholastic Book Fair, delicious comfort-food conference meals, Teacher Appreciation surprises, field trips, volunteers, communication that connects various cultures, funding to attend educational events/workshops, gifting PPES spirit wear, yearbooks, the ice cream truck, class parties, and so much more.

Words cannot express how important our parents are to our school community. During the darkest hours of Covid and inevitable teacher burnout, these folks were there to make sure we never completely lost our morale. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

I know I speak for my entire faculty as I express that during this season of gratitude, we are most grateful for all of the support that our PTA contributes all year long. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Jennifer Shane

Salt Lake City