Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: The quintessential PC local

My family has known Erin Grady since we were in the first grade together at Parley’s Park. Over the years we went to Parley’s, Treasure Mountain, and PCHS together, and there is nothing I associate more with growing up and going to school here than Erin.

She is the quintessential Park City local — she embraced it in the old days when we would grab a Cookie Bear cookie apres ski, and has also been able to embrace how crowded and complicated it has become, Sundance, Olympics and all. I went away for awhile for school and work, but there was never any place else Erin wanted to be than here.

We have always known her to be a wonderful and loyal friend, and a committed, hard worker at school and at work. When times get tough and I need someone to stand up for me or be completely honest with me, there is no one I would trust to have my back and have at my side more than Erin.

If you have met Erin or you saw her at the recent debate, it is obvious that no one is more capable of keeping a cool head, seeing the situation clearly, being honest and unbiased, and always putting the wellbeing and education of our kids ahead of all other considerations.

Over the last few years we have seen Erin give everything to these kids and these schools, and only someone as tough and dedicated as her could have survived what kids, parents, teachers and schools have been through recently. If you are in Summit Park and Pinebook, be sure to vote for Erin for Park City School Board, District 5, on or before Nov. 8.

Rebecca, Ken and Barbara Martz

Park City