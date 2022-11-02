Letters to the editor: Nov. 5 – Nov. 8: Canice Harte is all in  

Park Record letters to the editor

We all know how important it is to have strong and effective leaders. And I believe that leadership comes from experience, committed passion for service, time on the ground in the community and time spent in countless meetings to make sure that decisions are being made with the best interests of all members of the community in mind. Canice Harte is that leader, and has been in training for this moment his entire life.

As a young man he joined the Marine Corps so that he could serve our country and keep us safe — all of us, family, friends and strangers alike. Whatever the cost. After his brother became disabled by cancer, he became an adaptive ski instructor so that he could share his passion for the outdoors with people of all abilities. Since we moved to Park City 16 years ago, he has committed his time to supporting the arts, youth sports and our trails. He’s dedicated seven years to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, serving as chair and on numerous committees helping to guide responsible growth and development in the basin, and become a leader in Rotary at both the local and state levels. Canice is also a committed father to our two young daughters (as he lost his own father at a young age), a supportive partner and the most loyal friend that you could hope to have.

When we look to elect people to lead our community at the highest levels, we need these people to have proven experience so that we can be sure that they have what it takes to make decisions in our collective interest — and hold the course. This experience comes from time on the ground in the community in positions of leadership.

Leadership is earned. Canice has proven that he has the skills, passion and commitment that Summit County needs right now. Please join me in voting for Canice Harte for Summit County Council.

Katy Wang

Park City