Letters to the editor: Nov. 9-11: US Magnesium is going too far

Park Record letters to the editor

US Magnesium is going too far

Last month, we read the New York Times article on the Great Salt Lake in AP Environmental Science. While we were aware of this problem, we had no idea of the severity it’d reached. We’ve been students through the Park City School District for 12 years, and therefore Utah residents for the majority of our lives. So many people who deny this problem haven’t seen it firsthand: the record breaking toxic air quality, wildfires that have interrupted our education, and countless droughts.

Now is the time that we can – and need to – take action.

The Great Salt Lake is at its lowest level right now. Not commonly known, US Magnesium takes 40 billion gallons every year, turning our life-sustaining water into their excessive profit. However, the water levels are so low that they can no longer extract the magnesium, so they’re applying for a permit to expand — which will lower levels by nine feet.

We loved getting snow days in elementary school after three feet of snow — an occurrence that is increasingly rare. We love to ski and snowboard in the winter on fresh powder. We love spending our summer days hiking through the mountains or paddling -oarding in the Jordanelle Reservoir, breathing in air that isn’t poisoned by inversion and arsenic.

While you may never live to see the day when these treasures are distant memories instead of regular occurrences, we will. We love living in Utah, and hope to never see our hometown as a ghost town. As leaders of PCHS’s Earth Club, we strive to increase sustainability within our community, and encourage fellow teens to care. And so we ask you to do the same. Vote, write to politicians, and help us convince the Utah Division of Water Quality to shut down US Magnesium’s threatening proposal.

Chloe Taurel and Hadley Miles

Park City