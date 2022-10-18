Letters to the editor, Oct. 15-18: Pacaso is invasive

Park Record letters to the editor

Pacaso is invading

It was very disappointing to read the Park City Council has postponed making a decision regarding regulating fractional home ownership at their Oct. 6, 2022 meeting. Why this matter is being delayed until Oct. 27 in spite of overwhelming support from Home Owners Associations and single-family home residents is somewhat of a mystery.

The website stoppacasonow.com , which I have personally vetted thoroughly, characterized a Pacaso representative that participated in the Oct. 6 meeting remotely as making “a veiled threat” about the company suing the city if it goes forward with the recommendations of its own Planning Department. Pacaso is currently suing the city of St. Helena, California, for instituting similar regulations. Many other municipalities have sent Pacaso cease-and-desist orders or have crafted new ordinances to prevent their invasion of single-family neighborhoods.

If the Park City Council, and ultimately the Summit County Council, fail to enact ordinances to protect existing single-family neighborhoods, it is a dereliction of their duties as representatives of the community. If their decisions to protect the very essence of the communities they represent result in lawsuits from entities whose only motive is profit, so be it.

The only group that seems to support Pacaso and their fractional ownership scheme seems to be various real estate concerns in the community. This support is also fueled entirely by greed and complete disregard for the impact on existing homeowners. Pacaso is a cash-rich buyer of high end real estate and is most likely seldom outbid for any property they desire. If allowed to operate in Park City, they are certain to make inroads into existing neighborhoods while generating huge commissions for real estate interests.

The Park City Council should not be swayed by the threat of litigation or the greed of real estate interests that seem to not care about retaining the character of our neighborhoods. The Council should consider fractional ownership a threat to our single-family home communities and embrace the will of the people to keep such selfish interests out of Park City.

Vincent A. (Van) Novack, PhD

Snyderville Basin

Four things about Canice Harte

I’m supporting Canice Harte for County Council. We need experience, commitment and integrity to represent us at Summit County Council. Canice Harte has all three.

He served three terms as a Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner. He clearly understands land use. He knows how the county works.

He serves us on the Search and Rescue team. It’s an unpaid volunteer gift of time, personal risk and love.

Canice served us as a United States Marine.

Canice was President of the Park City Rotary Club in service to our community and the international objectives of that club.

Sally Elliott

Park City

Mandy Pomeroy should remain on School Board

I endorse Mandy Pomeroy to retain her non-partisan Park City School Board position. The board selected her to fill the unexpired term of Kara Hendrickson, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Mandy is by far the best qualified candidate, for many reasons:

· She taught elementary school for 12 years and substitute teaches at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, where her three daughters attended and where she has shared her talents, serving ably as PTO president for three years.

· She has been active in Park City Education Foundation leadership, raising money in support of our Park City teachers, administrators, parents, and children.

· For five years she has chaired the PCEF Red Apple Gala that has raised over $1 million dollars for our Park City Schools.

Mandy has demonstrated leadership, wisdom, and commitment to our schools, through action, not rhetoric. Unlike her opponent, Mandy is unaffiliated with a political party. She strongly believes when it comes to our children’s education, policy decisions should transcend politics.

Mandy hopes for support from all those in Park City who share her vision. Mandy has pledged to keep partisan politics out of school board policy decisions. In stark contrast, her opponent’s experience is limited in relevant qualifications, consisting primarily of activity in partisan politics, including as chair of her party’s county chapter. Mandy brings energy, commitment and experience to the board, and reason — vitally necessary to ensure each of our children’s ability to learn and grow to their full potential in a healthy, safe, and productive environment. That’s why I will vote for Mandy Pomeroy, far and away the most qualified candidate. I urge everyone to support her continued valuable work on the Park City School Board this November.

Erin Barry

Jeremy Ranch

Canice Harte shares our concerns

I strongly urge all residents of Summit County to vote for Canice Harte for Summit County Council Seat E. Canice recognizes that the countywide concern that all our Summit County neighbors share is growth and development. Canice has served not only his country as a Marine but also serves as a Rotarian and as a member of the Summit County Search and Rescue team. As a seven-year planning commission member for the Snyderville Basin, Canice saw firsthand the many development pressures and quality of life concerns that face not only the “western side” of the county but now are heading to the “eastern side” of the county. His pledge is sincere: “I pledge to represent all the citizens of Summit County and to ensure the voices of our community are heard and respected as we navigate the unprecedented growth and change before us”. He has the history of strong commitment and the experience in facing developers and the many facets of traffic, housing and lifestyle preservation needed on the County Council. Canice is running as a Democrat. Here in Summit County, our issues are not partisan, our issues are our county issues for the good of all our residents. Please vote for the best candidate, Canice Harte, on Nov. 8th!

Kathy Mears

Silver Summit