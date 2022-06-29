Letters to the editor: PCMR marketing a city concern?

PCMR marketing a city concern?

Why should the ski resort’s marketing decision to have shorter lift lines be any of the city’s concern? The city’s requirement to have more parking would make lines longer.

Some thirty years ago when city officials asked whether Park City Ski Area wanted to be annexed, I said no.

Craig Johnson

Jeremy Ranch

Way ex Park City Ski Area Treasurer

Way ex Park City Councilor

A difference at concerts

Deer Valley decided that this year no alcohol can be brought into concerts. It’s been in the news and on signs before going in the gate. Okay, so they want to make a few more bucks by selling it themselves. Fine. However, when my husband and I entered the bag check at Wednesday’s concert we were told we had to empty our bottles of water before entering! Seriously we can’t bring water into the venue??? That’s just plain ridiculous! This is not an airplane where they don’t allow any liquids to prevent someone blowing up the plane with chemicals in a water bottle. It’s a concert in a high desert area where dehydration is always a concern. The “Deer Valley Difference” takes another hit in the wrong direction.

Patricia Pond

Pinebrook

Delighted with e-mountain bike trail

I am delighted to hear of the e-mountain bike (eMTB) trail planned for Clark Ranch. When eMTB trails were first proposed for our existing trail system, I joined with many in opposition. I suggested to our city council that Park City construct appropriately designed eMTB trails — trails that could accommodate the size, weight, turning radius, and speed of the bikes, trails where riders would not pose increased danger to regular mountain bikers or additional burden on our emergency responders and trail maintenance efforts.

Someone was listening! A good idea tends to carry its own weight, but it takes a cooperative effort to bring out its results. I certainly recognize this idea’s support from city councilors, as well as county, recreation, private development, and citizens’ committees. This four-mile trail, designed primarily for eMTBs, sets a new standard among ski resort peers who are also looking at how to evolve for eMTBs. And we open up new recreation opportunities for visitors and residents of all ages.

I am grateful to the “powers that be” that this idea came to fruition. Pioneering such a path makes Park City leadership shine!



Ali Ziesler

Park Meadows

Savor the Summit, and charity

Another fun Savor the Summit! But I write, once again, to ask why none of our ticket prices go to charity. Feed people on Main Street, feed the less fortunate in our community…I think they go hand in hand. Raise our ticket price $5, $10, ANYTHING!! And give that extra money to the Christian Center’s Food Cupboard. Our already exorbitant ticket price will be even more expensive, but I think you’ll find that more people would be interested in this event (and support this event), knowing that part of the ticket price would go to charity.

Ellen Sherk

Old Town

The freedom of farmed animals

When we think about our independence and freedom in the United States, I wonder how many people think of the freedom of farmed animals. There are currently 1.6 billion animals in our nation’s 25,000 factory farms who often never see the light of day.

Cows, chickens, pigs and more are subjected to unnecessary breeding, overfeeding, abuse, and slaughter each and every day. The majority of these animals are raised in environments unfit for any beings and there seems to be no end in sight.

But releasing animals from cages, crates, and the psychological torment of BigAg and slaughterhouses can happen and is truly a step towards independence for all. When we stop treating animals as commodities, overall suffering in the world reduces, the Earth can heal, pandemic and antibiotic-resistance risks are reduced and human health will improve.

Luckily, there are options. Browse any grocery store or food co-op and you’ll uncover a variety of delicious, and nutritious, plant-based burgers and more. Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, and Field Roast are showing up at cookouts across the country and are proving that this 4th of July there can be freedom for all.

Pruitt Richardson

Old Town