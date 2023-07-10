Living with Donald Trump’s legacy

Park Record letters to the editor

The election of Donald Trump as president in 2016 has had significant consequences for the United States, including the impact on the Supreme Court, as well as the court’s recent opinions on affirmative action and LGBTQ rights.

One of the most enduring legacies of any president is the ability to shape the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court. During his term, Trump had the opportunity to nominate three Supreme Court justices. By appointing conservative justices, Trump significantly shifted the balance of the court, potentially influencing legal decisions for decades to come. This has led to the rollback of progressive policies, such as abortion rights, and the undermining of civil rights protections.

The affirmative action ruling of last week will have negative consequences for efforts to promote diversity and equal opportunities in education. It limits the ability of universities to consider race as one factor among many in admissions decisions, potentially impacting underrepresented minority students.

Another significant concern is the Supreme Court’s rulings on LGBTQ rights. The composition of the court, with Trump’s appointees, raises concerns about the potential for future rulings that could undermine or roll back even more LGBTQ rights. Last week’s ruling sets a precedent for protection against discrimination in areas like health care, housing, and education. The potential for conservative justices to limit or reverse these protections is worrisome for advocates of LGBTQ equality.

Trump’s presidency was marked by deepening political polarization and division within the country. His rhetoric and policies has contributed to an increasingly hostile and divided political climate, which has hindered the ability to find common ground and effectively address pressing issues. The Supreme Court, as an institution that should ideally represent a non-partisan body of law interpreters, can be affected by this polarization, potentially undermining public trust and confidence in the court’s decisions.

Trump’s presidency was characterized by a disregard for democratic norms and institutions. His repeated attacks on the judiciary, labeling judges and courts as biased or politically motivated, undermine the independence and integrity of the judiciary. Such actions can erode public trust in the judiciary’s ability to provide impartial justice and uphold the rule of law.

While the impact of any president’s tenure is complex and multifaceted, these points highlight some of the concerns regarding the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016. They demonstrate how his ability to shape the Supreme Court and the subsequent opinions on issues like affirmative action and LGBTQ rights have the potential to negatively affect the country.

It is important to note that opinions on these matters may vary, and my opinion presents one perspective on the subject.

Cami Richardson

Kamas