Maybe I missed the 180-degree U-turn in our morals here
To suggest that "equity is not fairness," "diversity creates anger and bitterness" and implying that history should be censored so as not to hurt anyone's feelings, defies all logic and common sense
As a 25 year resident of Park City with a 7-year-old going into the school district next year, I was extremely disappointed and frankly embarrassed to hear about parent opposition to the new proposed educational equity policy. To suggest that “equity is not fairness,” “diversity creates anger and bitterness” and implying that history should be censored so as not to hurt anyone’s feelings, defies all logic and common sense. How any of the language in this new policy could be considered “extremely dangerous” is obviously beyond my comprehension. Maybe I missed the 180-degree U-turn in our cultural morals here, but this attitude appears to be the polar opposite of everything Park City has traditionally stood for.
As district parents we need to be very careful. If this politically-charged concept is allowed to seep into the current policies and curriculum, we will soon be facing the situation that a number of other states are currently dealing with — starting with science-denial, persecution of diverse individuals and ultimately an agenda-based educational system.
This is not who we are.
This is a very slippery slope and I hope the majority of parents in the district stand up against this attack on logic and common courtesy and agree that everyone deserves the same level of respect and opportunities to learn.
Bart Nichols
Old Town
