Moneybags, go away

Park Record letters to the editor

Some time ago I read a story about a person denied residency in New Zealand. On his application he had listed his occupation as “millionaire.”

Turns out they didn’t need any more millionaires.

We don’t need any more in Park City, either.

Nick Wright

Canyons Village

