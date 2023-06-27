Moneybags, go away
Some time ago I read a story about a person denied residency in New Zealand. On his application he had listed his occupation as “millionaire.”
Turns out they didn’t need any more millionaires.
We don’t need any more in Park City, either.
Nick Wright
Canyons Village
How many millionaires does Park City need?
