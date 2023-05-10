More Dogs on Main: A proud week for the GOP

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

Tom Clyde mug

It’s been a different sort of week. A New York jury found that Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf-Goodman fitting room and awarded her $5 million in damages. It was a kind of strange case. It was really about defamation. Carroll wrote a book recently in which she claimed that Trump had raped her in the department store fitting room. That’s a pretty substantial accusation. It happened about 30 years ago, meaning that the criminal statute of limitations had long since run. Trump denied it, famously saying that she wasn’t his type, and called her a liar.

The case was really about Trump calling her a liar and accusing her of making the whole thing up. That impugned her character. To prove that she had been defamed, Carroll had to prove that her story about the fitting room was true. If it happened, she didn’t lie about it in her book, and it was Trump who was lying now by denying it, and saying that Carroll had made it up. A classic “he lied,/she lied” situation. It was a civil case where the standard of proof is lower than in a criminal prosecution. But the jury found that the evidence proved with reasonable certainty that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll. They didn’t find rape, which had the Republicans cheering that their guy was exonerated of rape. They must be very proud. The jury did find it was a sexual assault.

So there we are, the Republican party’s frontrunner for the 2024 nomination was found by a jury to be a sex offender. That seems problematic, especially from the party that claims to be all about traditional family values. There are plenty of good reasons why he should not be renominated. His coup attempt would be enough in any normal time. Is a judicial finding of sexual assault too far? The official Republican response to it seems to be “Hunter Biden’s laptop!”

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman George Santos was arrested and charged with a slew of federal crimes involving theft and fraud. His history of making stuff up is well known, so the criminal charges aren’t a surprise. But he’s still welcome in Congress. If he gets booted out, New York’s governor gets to appoint the replacement, and that would likely be a Democrat. So, in the eyes of Republican leadership, better to have Santos voting from prison than have a Democrat as his replacement.

That extra Republican vote is going to be necessary if they follow through with the plan to blow up the world economy by forcing the U.S. to default on its debt payments. The debt ceiling kabuki dance is a stupid routine we go through all too frequently. Without question, routinely spending 30% more than you are taking in is stupid. The government needs to reduce spending, raise income and reallocate spending. That’s what the budget process is supposed to be about. But Congress hasn’t adopted a real budget in years. They approve continuations of the last budget — which knowingly exceeded income when they approved it — and then feign surprise when they have to authorize more borrowing to pay for what they approved.

Everybody assumes that reason will prevail, and there will be an increase in the credit limit to avert disaster. It’s always happened that way, though frequently at the last possible minute. So that’s the assumption this time around, too, except that there are a fair number of Republicans who have gone off the deep end, and want to blow things up so they can “fix it.” The details of the “fix” are completely unknown. They promise it will be wonderful, though I’m not sure I would want to get on an airplane with the FAA and TSA shut down.

The Democrats remain feckless as ever, proposing more spending without significant revenue increases, and preparing to nominate Joe Biden again.

There are 350 million of us. Is a repeat of 2020 all we’ve got? What about somebody in their 50s?

On other fronts, I had a birthday this week. Not one of the milestones, but still confirmation that time marches on. For example I’ve noticed over the last couple of years that doctor appointments tend to begin with, “Well, for a guy your age . . .” and then progress to the absolutely not comforting conclusion that “this will get progressively worse until you die, but you’ll probably die from something else first, so don’t worry.” Previously, going to the doctor meant stitching up a nasty cut, or splinting a broken bone. Go home and heal up, good as new. Barely a scar. Death, even if it might be 20 years off, was not part of the discussion.

It sneaks up on you, but one day you wake up and decide that you need one of those plastic pill counter boxes so you make sure the morning Skittles bag is properly sorted. The Google algorithms start funneling you ads for mobility products like home elevators. My Google searches tend to be about skiing and biking, and the ads I get in return tend to be about services to choose a good nursing home. That seems entirely uncalled for. Really, for a guy my age . . . .