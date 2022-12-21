More Dogs on Main: Merry Christmas, Everybody

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

The big family Christmas party went off without a hitch. Not without moments of panic, but it worked. It’s a big deal, four generations of family. If everybody had been there, the total would have been close to 70 people. Needless to say, nobody has a house big enough for that. There were several who didn’t make it because they live too far away, and one family was home with barfing kids. So the total was somewhere around 50. There may have been a few people who wandered in off the highway, but there were also a couple of weddings this year that could explain the fresh faces. For the second year in a row, we celebrated Christmas in the dairy barn.

Last year was an experiment, and nobody was sure it would work. It did, and even my sister who was sure she would freeze to death had a great time. So this year we went all in. Instead of a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, we cut something big enough to take up some space in the loft of the barn. It takes a substantial tree to make a showing in a 4,500-square-foot room with a 30-foot ceiling. We got that cut and hoisted into the barn on Thanksgiving. Two nephews, engineers by profession, spent the better part of a day putting the lights on it. Who knew it was that complicated. According to The New York Times, we were supposed to have 100 lights per foot of tree. We were short, well short, so they tried to figure out how to make it work without driving into town to buy more. No shots were fired. I knew enough to stay out of that, though my opinion is still that colored lights would have looked better.

Based on last year’s success, we invested in some tables that are all the same height, have functional legs and seemed pretty stable on the less than level floor in the 90-year-old barn. That was much better than wrestling borrowed picnic tables up the winding staircase. Chairs were still pretty scattershot.

While the engineers were preparing the working drawings for the tree, I was connecting a bunch of propane heaters. We got along great last year with a few of those patio heaters like they use on the decks at restaurants on cool summer evenings. As we all learned at Deer Valley last winter, they give only the illusion of heat in the winter. Still, we got the barn mostly tolerable last year. Of course, last year it was 45 degrees.

On the morning of the party, it was -7. I bought a variety of construction-site heaters. One of them has a higher BTU rating than the furnace in my house and sounded like a rocket taking off. It helped, if you stood right in front of it. We had plastic over the windows in the sides of the barn, but the gable ends were wide open. Carbon monoxide was never a concern. The wind blowing the tree over was more of an issue. By the time everybody showed up, we had it up to a toasty 30 degrees. The shrimp platter refroze. An hour into it, I think we actually hit 45, and that was pretty comfortable. Everybody was dressed for it. I wore my Carhartt Arctic coveralls, like the snow makers wear (a niece called it a “onesie”), and had to unzip.

Dinner was hot on a bunch of Crockpots. If that outlet can run the block heater on the John Deere, it can handle a couple of Crockpots. It was a great dinner, very traditional, followed by a couple of kids’ games, silly presents, and an enthusiastic Hokey Pokey. Everybody helped clean up, and the raccoons came in that night and mopped the floor. With or without the propane heaters, there was a special kind of warmth in there with four generations of shared memories and experiences. That would really have been enough.

There are a lot of people spending Christmas bumping chairs, slinging hash, or hauling the wounded off the mountain. A lot of them are far from home and the people they love. We owe them a lot of thanks for being there so we can enjoy a day on the slopes that wouldn’t be possible without them. Nothing happens by itself. The snowplow drivers have been getting things open even with a heavy snow year. The UPS guy trudged down my long driveway to leave a package on the doorstep instead of at the mailbox because he thought it might need to be more protected. I ordered it late, and I really didn’t expect to see it. But there it was.

Somebody is keeping the utilities running on Christmas, climbing poles or patching leaks when they would prefer to be home. If Santa forgot the batteries, and when has he not, there is somebody working at the store to solve that problem. The cops, fire fighters and EMTs are all on the job, just in case.

Things work because there are a lot of people working. So a big year end thanks to everybody who makes it happen, not just at Christmas but all year. Merry Christmas.